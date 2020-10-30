Behind the Line: Fletcher Cox Can Wreck The Game

Behind The Line

After watching film of the Philadelphia Eagles, they are similar to the Cowboys in both record and the fact they've dealt with many key injuries.

Still, they're patching it together and have played better the past two games, including a comeback win over the Giants. They will get over 10 days of rest before facing the Cowboys and should be ready for this Sunday Night matchup.

Here are some things to watch from the Eagles' perspective.

Just two wins. A long list of injuries at key positions. Sound familiar? Yes, the Eagles have been dealing with the same stuff as the Cowboys. Let's look at this matchup from their view.

Who is the Guy? Fletcher Cox The perennial Pro Bowl defensive tackle could dominate the game from the trenches given the struggles of the Cowboys' offensive line. Cox enters the game with only 1.5 sacks but he is capable of throwing up a hat trick against a unit that's had problems with disruptive interior defenders (see Grady Jarrett and Aaron Donald).
The perennial Pro Bowl defensive tackle could dominate the game from the trenches given the struggles of the Cowboys' offensive line. Cox enters the game with only 1.5 sacks but he is capable of throwing up a hat trick against a unit that's had problems with disruptive interior defenders (see Grady Jarrett and Aaron Donald).

The Eagles' QB1 has enjoyed an up-and-down 2020 campaign but he is emerging as one of the top late-game performers in the league this season. Wentz has posted a 118.2 passer rating in the fourth quarter since Week 6 with 4:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio. In addition, he has helped the Eagles average 17.0 points per game in the fourth quarter during that span. Although the veteran quarterback leads the NFL in interceptions (10), he remains a dangerous playmaker with the ball in his hand in critical situations.

The former UDFA has emerged as the Eagles' top receiving threat since stepping into the lineup in Week 4. Fulgham is tied for the team lead with three receiving touchdowns and his 357 receiving yards ranks as the third-most in the NFL during that span.

With the Cowboys expected to start a rookie quarterback, the Eagles' defense must anticipate a heavy dose of Ezekiel Elliott runs between the tackles. Gerry must step up to the challenge of stone-walling the two-time NFL rushing champion in the hole to prevent the Cowboys from control the game with a ground-and-pound attack.

Eight of the Eagles' 10 receiving touchdowns this season have come from players promoted from the Practice Squad in the last two years. Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward have accounted for three scores apiece with Boston Scott and Jason Croom each registering a touchdown reception. Tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert are responsible for the other two receiving touchdowns.

The former rugby player turned left tackle faces a tough challenge when he squares off against the former All-Pro edge rusher. Smith's combination of strength and power could overwhelm the third-year pro when the Cowboys create one-on-one match-ups on the edge with wide alignments or carefully scripted five-man pressures. How the young pass protector holds up against Smith's pass rush tactics could determine whether Carson Wentz is able to throw comfortably from the pocket.

The Eagles' offense has been a hit-or-miss outfit this season with Doug Pederson unable to push the right buttons to get the unit going. The Super Bowl-winning head coach has started to utilize tempo to jump-start the offense with modest results in recent weeks as the pace helps Wentz* find his rhythm in the pocket. The Eagles have also attempted to add some creativity to their playbook by utilizing a variety of playmakers in unique packages. Jalen Hurts has been featured as a wild card player in the backfield to executive some zone-read option plays and designed quarterback runs. Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward have anchored the passing game as slippery pass catchers with speed and burst. They're a dangerous combination in space and the Eagles have excelled when they've been able to get the ball in the open field.

Jim Schwartz is a masterful tactician who prefers to attack opponents with a traditional four-man rush with a variety of coverage behind. The Eagles aggressively attempt to stuff the run on early downs to force quarterbacks into long-yardage situations against four pass rushers in hunt mode. Fletcher Cox is the ring leader of the defensive front but Brandon Graham and Derrick Barnett are explosive edge rushers with a wide array of pass-rush skills. If they are able to get it going at the point of attack, the Eagles can force the quarterback into miserable outings with the pressure collapsing the pocket. In pass coverage, Darius Slay has the ability to snuff out WR1s when the Eagles elect to travel their top corner. He is at his best in man-to-man but displays solid instincts and awareness in zone. If he is able to hold up in one-on-one matchups, the Eagles can protect a vulnerable cast of defensive backs with soft zone tactics designed to keep the ball in front of the defense.

