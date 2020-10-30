Behind the Line: Fletcher Cox Can Wreck The Game

After watching film of the Philadelphia Eagles, they are similar to the Cowboys in both record and the fact they've dealt with many key injuries.
Still, they're patching it together and have played better the past two games, including a comeback win over the Giants. They will get over 10 days of rest before facing the Cowboys and should be ready for this Sunday Night matchup.
Here are some things to watch from the Eagles' perspective.
Just two wins. A long list of injuries at key positions. Sound familiar? Yes, the Eagles have been dealing with the same stuff as the Cowboys. Let's look at this matchup from their view.