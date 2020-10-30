Behind the Line: Fletcher Cox Can Wreck The Game

8 / 8

Defensive Strategy

Jim Schwartz is a masterful tactician who prefers to attack opponents with a traditional four-man rush with a variety of coverage behind. The Eagles aggressively attempt to stuff the run on early downs to force quarterbacks into long-yardage situations against four pass rushers in hunt mode. Fletcher Cox is the ring leader of the defensive front but Brandon Graham and Derrick Barnett are explosive edge rushers with a wide array of pass-rush skills. If they are able to get it going at the point of attack, the Eagles can force the quarterback into miserable outings with the pressure collapsing the pocket. In pass coverage, Darius Slay has the ability to snuff out WR1s when the Eagles elect to travel their top corner. He is at his best in man-to-man but displays solid instincts and awareness in zone. If he is able to hold up in one-on-one matchups, the Eagles can protect a vulnerable cast of defensive backs with soft zone tactics designed to keep the ball in front of the defense.