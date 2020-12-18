Behind The Line: Cooper vs. Sherman Matchup

When the schedule came out back in the spring, this was supposed to be a matchup that could have major playoff implications.
Now, both teams have struggled, mainly because of key injuries across the board.
Only the Cowboys have a slimmer of hope to make the playoffs as these two teams limp to the finish line.
But let's take a closer look at the 49ers and how they will attack this Week 15 matchup.
This week, we're going Behind the Line to scout the 49ers and what they will bring to AT&T Stadium on Sunday. And let's get into the Richard Sherman vs. Amari Cooper matchup.
