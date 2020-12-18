Behind The Line: Cooper vs. Sherman Matchup

8 / 8

Defensive Strategy

Credit defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for expanding on his single-high safety defense to accommodate the injuries that have plagued the 49ers this season. The energetic defensive play-caller has found a way to throw a blanket around passing games with an umbrella coverage that enables his defenders to play fast and aggressive on the perimeter. In addition, he has sprinkled in an assortment of stunts and games at the line of scrimmage with his hard-working trench players to blow up blocking schemes and pass protection at the point of attack. Although the 49ers' simple scheme is plucked straight from a high school playbook, Saleh has found a way to get his guys to stifle opponents with their effort, energy, and execution.