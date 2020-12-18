Behind The Line

Presented by

Behind The Line: Cooper vs. Sherman Matchup

Dec 18, 2020 at 02:00 PM
Brooks_Bucky-HS20
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

Behind-The-Line-Cooper-vs-Sherman-Matchup-hero

When the schedule came out back in the spring, this was supposed to be a matchup that could have major playoff implications.

Now, both teams have struggled, mainly because of key injuries across the board.

Only the Cowboys have a slimmer of hope to make the playoffs as these two teams limp to the finish line.

But let's take a closer look at the 49ers and how they will attack this Week 15 matchup.

Behind The Line: Cooper vs. Sherman Matchup

This week, we're going Behind the Line to scout the 49ers and what they will bring to AT&T Stadium on Sunday. And let's get into the Richard Sherman vs. Amari Cooper matchup.This week, we're going Behind the Line to scout the 49ers and what they will bring to AT&T Stadium on Sunday. And let's get into the Richard Sherman vs. Amari Cooper matchup.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

*Who is the guy? Kyle Shanahan * The 49ers are one of the few teams on offense in which you could say the system matters more than the players. Shanahan and his creative stretch-bootleg system has been able to produce dominant running games and explosive aerial attacks with a hodgepodge of quarterbacks, running backs, and pass catchers rotating in and out of the lineup. The offensive utilizes a mix of exotic pre-snap shifts and motions to mask the 49ers' small menu of play to get defenses off balance while making the game easier for his playmakers.
1 / 8

Who is the guy? Kyle Shanahan

The 49ers are one of the few teams on offense in which you could say the system matters more than the players. Shanahan and his creative stretch-bootleg system has been able to produce dominant running games and explosive aerial attacks with a hodgepodge of quarterbacks, running backs, and pass catchers rotating in and out of the lineup. The offensive utilizes a mix of exotic pre-snap shifts and motions to mask the 49ers' small menu of play to get defenses off balance while making the game easier for his playmakers.

*Know His Name… Fred Warner * The monster in the middle of the 49ers' defense is a third-year pro with exceptional instincts, awareness, and playmaking ability. Warner is a sideline to sideline tackling machine with the speed, quickness, and burst to track down runners in pursuit. As a natural space player in coverage, the 49ers' middle linebacker is a nightmare against the run and pass for opponents.
2 / 8

Know His Name… Fred Warner

The monster in the middle of the 49ers' defense is a third-year pro with exceptional instincts, awareness, and playmaking ability. Warner is a sideline to sideline tackling machine with the speed, quickness, and burst to track down runners in pursuit. As a natural space player in coverage, the 49ers' middle linebacker is a nightmare against the run and pass for opponents.

*Don't Sleep On… Brandon Aiyuk * The 49ers' first-round pick has quietly posted impressive numbers as a first-year starter on the perimeter. Aiyuk leads the team in receptions (50), receiving yards (660), and touchdown receptions (4) while mastering the nuances of the position on the fly. As the 49ers' No.1 option in the passing game with George Kittle and Deebo Samuel on the sidelines due to injuries, the rookie pass-catcher could be a major factor if the game becomes a shootout.
3 / 8

Don't Sleep On… Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers' first-round pick has quietly posted impressive numbers as a first-year starter on the perimeter. Aiyuk leads the team in receptions (50), receiving yards (660), and touchdown receptions (4) while mastering the nuances of the position on the fly. As the 49ers' No.1 option in the passing game with George Kittle and Deebo Samuel on the sidelines due to injuries, the rookie pass-catcher could be a major factor if the game becomes a shootout.

*Under Pressure… Nick Mullens * The 49ers' QB2 is on the hot seat after a series of disappointing performances prompted Shanahan to entertain a quarterback change this week. Mullens gets the nod but he is likely on a short leash with four interceptions and a handful of critical errors in his last three games. If the third-year pro gets off to a slow start against the Cowboys, he could get a quick hook from Shanahan as the offense looks for more consistency from the position.
4 / 8

Under Pressure… Nick Mullens

The 49ers' QB2 is on the hot seat after a series of disappointing performances prompted Shanahan to entertain a quarterback change this week. Mullens gets the nod but he is likely on a short leash with four interceptions and a handful of critical errors in his last three games. If the third-year pro gets off to a slow start against the Cowboys, he could get a quick hook from Shanahan as the offense looks for more consistency from the position.

Numbers Game The 49ers have the second-most giveaways in the NFL (29) heading into their matchup with the Cowboys. The team has committed at least two turnovers in seven straight games and is on the verge of tying the franchise record (8-game streak in 2008) with another turnover spree.
5 / 8

Numbers Game

The 49ers have the second-most giveaways in the NFL (29) heading into their matchup with the Cowboys. The team has committed at least two turnovers in seven straight games and is on the verge of tying the franchise record (8-game streak in 2008) with another turnover spree.

*Matchup to Watch… Amari Cooper vs. Richard Sherman * The three-time All-Pro is no longer the shutdown corner that blanketed receivers on the island in his prime but he remains one of the top ball hawks in the game with a knack for picking off passes thrown in his direction. Against Cooper, Sherman will shadow the Cowboys' WR1 from distance to take away the deep ball while looking to steal an errant pass from Andy Dalton in his area. Given his 36 career interceptions and outstanding instincts, it will interesting to see how the Cowboys attack his side of the field with the passing game.
6 / 8

Matchup to Watch… Amari Cooper vs. Richard Sherman

The three-time All-Pro is no longer the shutdown corner that blanketed receivers on the island in his prime but he remains one of the top ball hawks in the game with a knack for picking off passes thrown in his direction. Against Cooper, Sherman will shadow the Cowboys' WR1 from distance to take away the deep ball while looking to steal an errant pass from Andy Dalton in his area. Given his 36 career interceptions and outstanding instincts, it will interesting to see how the Cowboys attack his side of the field with the passing game.

Offensive Strategy The 49ers' zone-based running game and complementary play-action pass attack is one of the most difficult schemes to defend. The synchronization of the running game exploit undisciplined defenders and enables a stable of hard-nosed backs to gobble up yards on the perimeter. Shanahan complements the running game with a series of mirrored play-pass concepts that test the discipline and awareness of second-level defenders lured to the line of scrimmage with the threat of the run. With the offensive wizard also mixing in a variety of shifts and motions on every play, the Cowboys' defense must ignore the eye candy and focus on staying true to their assignments to contain an explosive offense.
7 / 8

Offensive Strategy

The 49ers' zone-based running game and complementary play-action pass attack is one of the most difficult schemes to defend. The synchronization of the running game exploit undisciplined defenders and enables a stable of hard-nosed backs to gobble up yards on the perimeter. Shanahan complements the running game with a series of mirrored play-pass concepts that test the discipline and awareness of second-level defenders lured to the line of scrimmage with the threat of the run. With the offensive wizard also mixing in a variety of shifts and motions on every play, the Cowboys' defense must ignore the eye candy and focus on staying true to their assignments to contain an explosive offense.

Defensive Strategy Credit defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for expanding on his single-high safety defense to accommodate the injuries that have plagued the 49ers this season. The energetic defensive play-caller has found a way to throw a blanket around passing games with an umbrella coverage that enables his defenders to play fast and aggressive on the perimeter. In addition, he has sprinkled in an assortment of stunts and games at the line of scrimmage with his hard-working trench players to blow up blocking schemes and pass protection at the point of attack. Although the 49ers' simple scheme is plucked straight from a high school playbook, Saleh has found a way to get his guys to stifle opponents with their effort, energy, and execution.
8 / 8

Defensive Strategy

Credit defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for expanding on his single-high safety defense to accommodate the injuries that have plagued the 49ers this season. The energetic defensive play-caller has found a way to throw a blanket around passing games with an umbrella coverage that enables his defenders to play fast and aggressive on the perimeter. In addition, he has sprinkled in an assortment of stunts and games at the line of scrimmage with his hard-working trench players to blow up blocking schemes and pass protection at the point of attack. Although the 49ers' simple scheme is plucked straight from a high school playbook, Saleh has found a way to get his guys to stifle opponents with their effort, energy, and execution.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

--------------------------------------------

The Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in their last home game of the regular season on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 3:25 p.m. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Get yours now before they sell out!

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

Related Content

news

Behind The Line: Identifying Bengals' Top Weapons

With No. 1 pick Joe Burrow out for the season, let's look at some of the key players for the Bengals on both sides of the ball.
news

Behind the Line: The "Explosive Playmaker" Is Back

As expected, the Ravens are going to get their star quarterback Lamar Jackson back for this game. Here's why Baltimore is so different when he's in the lineup.
news

Behind The Line: Does Alex Smith Offer New Look?

Here's what you need to know about the Washington Football Team heading into Thursday's game with the Cowboys.
news

Behind the Line: Cook Putting Up Emmitt-Like Stats

The Cowboys have had their share of trouble against the run this year. With that, expect the Vikings to offer up a heavy dose of Dalvin Cook, whose stats this year puts him with some elite company.
news

Behind The Line: Self-Scouting These Cowboys 

In this Bye-week edition, football analyst Bucky Brooks takes a break from examining the opponents and takes a closer look at the Cowboys from an overall perspective.
news

Behind the Line: Fletcher Cox Can Wreck The Game

Just two wins. A long list of injuries at key positions. Sound familiar? Yes, the Eagles have been dealing with the same stuff as the Cowboys. Let's look at this matchup from their view.
news

Behind The Line: Challenge of Facing a "Superhero"

Washington has just one victory this year, but it's not because of its defense, especially that star-studded defensive line that features many first-rounders, including the No. 2 overall pick from this past season.
news

Behind The Line: Can Hopkins & Murray Be Stopped?

Not that he needed much help, but Kyler Murray now has a dynamic weapon to throw to in DeAndre Hopkins. Together, the Cardinals have a 1-2 punch that will put tons of pressure on an already-struggling Cowboys defense.
news

Behind The Line: What Can Jason Garrett Dial Up?

The Giants have trouble scoring points. The Cowboys have trouble keeping points off the board. So this matchup is already intriguing. The return of Jason Garrett as the Giants' offensive coordinator only makes it more interesting.
news

Behind The Line: Watch Out For The "Other" RB

The Browns have won two straight games and bring to town plenty of names you know, such as Odell, Baker and Myles Garrett. But there are plenty of other difference-makers that should make this a tough matchup for the Cowboys.
news

Behind the Line: Don't Forget Jamal Adams, Too

While the Cowboys must be ready for Russell Wilson and that potent Seattle offense, the Seahawks also acquired Jamal Adams in the offseason. Let's see how he fits into their scheme.

Advertising