Behind the Line: The “Explosive Playmaker” Is Back

The Cowboys have had an extended break following the Thanksgiving Day game. In some ways, it's good to get rest during this time of the year but after the way that game unfolded against Washington, the Cowboys need to get back on the field.
Their opponent has been through all kinds of drama, mostly regarding Covid-19 issues. But the Ravens and Cowboys now appear ready to face off in a rare Tuesday night game.
Here are some things to watch from the Ravens' perspective.
As expected, the Ravens are going to get their star quarterback Lamar Jackson back for this game. Here's why Baltimore is so different when he's in the lineup.