Behind the Line: The "Explosive Playmaker" Is Back

Dec 06, 2020 at 09:30 PM
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

The Cowboys have had an extended break following the Thanksgiving Day game. In some ways, it's good to get rest during this time of the year but after the way that game unfolded against Washington, the Cowboys need to get back on the field.

Their opponent has been through all kinds of drama, mostly regarding Covid-19 issues. But the Ravens and Cowboys now appear ready to face off in a rare Tuesday night game.

Here are some things to watch from the Ravens' perspective.

As expected, the Ravens are going to get their star quarterback Lamar Jackson back for this game. Here's why Baltimore is so different when he's in the lineup.

DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Who's The Guy? Lamar Jackson While he missed last week's game due to Covid-19, Jackson will be allowed to play in this game. The reigning MVP remains the most explosive playmaker in football despite his dip in production. Jackson leads the Ravens in passing yards (1,948) and rushing yards (575) with 18 total touchdowns in 10 games. He is a touchdown waiting to happen as an electric dual-threat quarterback with outstanding speed, quickness, and arm talent. If No.8 suits up for the Ravens on Tuesday night, the Cowboys must pay attention to him on every snap and keep him under wraps to have a chance of knocking off an AFC heavyweight.
Don't Sleep On… J.K. Dobbins The Ravens utilize a three-man rotation in the backfield, but the rookie is the most dynamic runner in the stable. Dobbins displays a nice combination of speed, quickness, strength, and power as an inside-outside runner. He averages 5.3 yards per carry and flashes big-play potential with the ball in his hands as a workhorse runner in the Ravens' power-based running game.
Know His Name… Mark Andrews The Ravens' second-leading receiver is Lamar Jackson's security blanket in the passing game. Although his status for Tuesday's game is uncertain because he was on the Reserved/Covid-19 list, Andrews is a skilled route runner with a knack for slipping past linebackers on seam routes and deep crossers. He is a sure-handed pass catcher with outstanding ball skills and exceptional red zone scoring potential. With 19 career touchdown receptions, including six in 2020, Andrews is a scoring machine who must be monitored at all times.
Under Pressure… Orlando Brown The big-bodied tackle has shifted to left tackle after Ronnie Stanley's injury. Although Brown starred at the position at Oklahoma, he's struggled against speed and quickness on the edges in pass protection. If the Cowboys can force the Ravens into long-yardage situations and obvious passing downs, the third-year player could have a tough time holding up on the edge against a stable of speed rushers.
Numbers Game: Marlon Humphrey has mastered the "Peanut Punch" with six forced fumbles in 10 starts. The Pro Bowl corner violently attacks the ball on every tackle hoping to knock the ball loose from a careless ball carrier/receiver. Considering the Cowboys' turnover woes, particularly Ezekiel Elliott, Humphrey will aggressively go after the ball at every opportunity on Tuesday night.
Matchup to Watch… Brandon Knight and Terence Steele vs. Ravens' pass rush Assuming the Ravens are at full strength, he Cowboys' young bookends could struggle against Matt Judon and Yannick Ngaokoue on the edges. The speed, quickness, and burst from the Ravens' pass rushers could overwhelm Knight and Steele and expose Andy Dalton to big hits from every angle. Considering how persistent pressure impacts the quarterback's judgment and eventually leads to turnovers, Knight and Steele are squarely on the hot seat facing an aggressive Ravens' defense. However, Judon was on the reserved/Covid-19 list as of the weekend and could miss his second straight game.
Offensive Strategy Greg Roman has crafted an innovative run-based offense in Baltimore that's difficult to defend with an electric dual-threat quarterback at the helm. The Ravens' offensive coordinator features a power-based ground attack with a variety of gap runs and read-option plays featured prominently on the menu. When the offense is rolling, Lamar Jackson mesmerizes opponents with his masterful ball-handling that makes the Ravens' option offense operate like a shell game with defenders unable to find the ball in the backfield. With the Ravens also mixing in a few complementary play-passes designed to exploit overaggressive defenders, the Cowboys will need to play better eye discipline, gap integrity, and deep ball awareness to slow down a dangerous offensive attack.
Defensive Strategy Don "Wink" Martindale is a creative play-caller with an aggressive blitz package that keeps offensive coordinators up at night. The Ravens' defensive coordinator will utilize an assortment of blitzes and simulated pressures (four-man rush) to blow up run-blocking schemes and pass protection concepts. The constant blitzing forces opponents to wilt under pressure from a relentless mastermind committed to disrupting offenses with his aggressive approach. With the Ravens holding opponents to fewer than 20 points (19.5), the Cowboys will need to handle the pressure to have any chance of putting points on the scoreboard against the stifling defense.
Advertising