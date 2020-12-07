Behind the Line: The “Explosive Playmaker” Is Back

1 / 8

Who's The Guy? Lamar Jackson

While he missed last week's game due to Covid-19, Jackson will be allowed to play in this game. The reigning MVP remains the most explosive playmaker in football despite his dip in production. Jackson leads the Ravens in passing yards (1,948) and rushing yards (575) with 18 total touchdowns in 10 games. He is a touchdown waiting to happen as an electric dual-threat quarterback with outstanding speed, quickness, and arm talent. If No.8 suits up for the Ravens on Tuesday night, the Cowboys must pay attention to him on every snap and keep him under wraps to have a chance of knocking off an AFC heavyweight.