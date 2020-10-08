Behind The Line: What Can Jason Garrett Dial Up?

7 / 8

Offensive Strategy

The Giants' injury woes have robbed Jason Garrett of his top playmakers in the lineup. The loss of Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, and others have forced the Giants' new offensive coordinator to play small ball with his crew. Garrett has attempted to scale back the playbook to help his young quarterback develop some confidence within a new scheme. Evan Engram and Darius Slayton are the only perimeter threats in the passing game but Devonta Freeman's presence and production as a runner could loosen the coverage on the outside. If the Giants' offensive line can sort out their issues in protection and on the ground, the Cowboys could be in for a street fight on Sunday.