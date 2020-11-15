Behind The Line: Self-Scouting These Cowboys 

A team picked by many to compete for the playoffs and perhaps even further than that, the Cowboys have been completely decimated by injuries and limped to the open week with a 2-7 record.
But injuries haven't been the only problem. Even when Dak Prescott went down, the team had struggled to a 2-3 record, but have since lost four straight without him.
Let's take a closer look at this team that still has seven games to go.
In this Bye-week edition, football analyst Bucky Brooks takes a break from examining the opponents and takes a closer look at the Cowboys from an overall perspective.