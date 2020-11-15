Behind The Line

Behind The Line: Self-Scouting These Cowboys 

Nov 15, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

A team picked by many to compete for the playoffs and perhaps even further than that, the Cowboys have been completely decimated by injuries and limped to the open week with a 2-7 record.

But injuries haven't been the only problem. Even when Dak Prescott went down, the team had struggled to a 2-3 record, but have since lost four straight without him.

Let's take a closer look at this team that still has seven games to go.

In this Bye-week edition, football analyst Bucky Brooks takes a break from examining the opponents and takes a closer look at the Cowboys from an overall perspective.

Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

Who is the Guy? Dak Prescott If there was any doubt about Prescott's status as the Cowboys' QB1 of the future, the fifth-year squashed those concerns with his spectacular play. No.4 posted three games with 450-plus passing yards in five starts while tossing the ball around the yard with a surgeon's precision. Prescott's connection with the Cowboys' five-star WR corps put the offense on a record-breaking pace that made the unit must-see TV. Although a season-ending ankle injury will fuel speculation about the team potentially moving on from their QB1, it is hard to imagine Mike McCarthy casting aside an emerging superstar at the position.
Who is the Guy? Dak Prescott

If there was any doubt about Prescott's status as the Cowboys' QB1 of the future, the fifth-year squashed those concerns with his spectacular play. No.4 posted three games with 450-plus passing yards in five starts while tossing the ball around the yard with a surgeon's precision. Prescott's connection with the Cowboys' five-star WR corps put the offense on a record-breaking pace that made the unit must-see TV. Although a season-ending ankle injury will fuel speculation about the team potentially moving on from their QB1, it is hard to imagine Mike McCarthy casting aside an emerging superstar at the position.

Don't Sleep On… Aldon Smith It is uncommon for an All-Pro player to return to form following a five-year layoff, but Smith is defying odds with his extraordinary play on the edge. The veteran leads the Cowboys in sacks (5) while ranking fifth in total stops (37). Smith's combination of strength, explosiveness, and power makes him a nightmare to defend despite the rust that remains on his game.
Don't Sleep On… Aldon Smith

It is uncommon for an All-Pro player to return to form following a five-year layoff, but Smith is defying odds with his extraordinary play on the edge. The veteran leads the Cowboys in sacks (5) while ranking fifth in total stops (37). Smith's combination of strength, explosiveness, and power makes him a nightmare to defend despite the rust that remains on his game.

Keep An Eye On … DeMarcus Lawrence After a slow start, Lawrence has started to remind opponents why he was viewed as a dominant edge player a few years ago. The veteran leads the Cowboys in tackles for loss (8.5) while adding three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles to his ledger. With No.90 beginning to settle in as an edge defender in Mike Nolan's new scheme, it is possible that he will notch the third double-digit sack season of his career and revive the Cowboys' playoff hopes.
Keep An Eye On … DeMarcus Lawrence

After a slow start, Lawrence has started to remind opponents why he was viewed as a dominant edge player a few years ago. The veteran leads the Cowboys in tackles for loss (8.5) while adding three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles to his ledger. With No.90 beginning to settle in as an edge defender in Mike Nolan's new scheme, it is possible that he will notch the third double-digit sack season of his career and revive the Cowboys' playoff hopes.

Know His Name … Neville Gallimore The ultra-athletic rookie has sparked the Cowboys' defense with his effort and energy as an interior defender. Gallimore has flashed disruptive skills against the run with his cat-like first-step quickness and short-area burst. Although the Cowboys would love to see him create a little chaos on passing downs, the Oklahoma product has sparked the defense with his playmaking ability as a run defender.
Know His Name … Neville Gallimore

The ultra-athletic rookie has sparked the Cowboys' defense with his effort and energy as an interior defender. Gallimore has flashed disruptive skills against the run with his cat-like first-step quickness and short-area burst. Although the Cowboys would love to see him create a little chaos on passing downs, the Oklahoma product has sparked the defense with his playmaking ability as a run defender.

Under Pressure… Ezekiel Elliott The two-time NFL rushing champ is the Cowboys' top offensive playmaker but he hasn't played at a five-star level to date. Elliott has failed to crack the 100-yard mark as a rusher and his fumbling woes have contributed to the team's slow start. Sure, he has played behind a patchwork offensive line that took some time to develop chemistry but No.21 has been a disappointment and the Cowboys need him to turn it around ASAP to make a run at the NFC East title.
Under Pressure… Ezekiel Elliott

The two-time NFL rushing champ is the Cowboys' top offensive playmaker but he hasn't played at a five-star level to date. Elliott has failed to crack the 100-yard mark as a rusher and his fumbling woes have contributed to the team's slow start. Sure, he has played behind a patchwork offensive line that took some time to develop chemistry but No.21 has been a disappointment and the Cowboys need him to turn it around ASAP to make a run at the NFC East title.

Rookie Sensation… CeeDee Lamb If the No.88 is reserved for special pass catchers, Jerry Jones got it right when he passed it out to Lamb. The rookie playmaker has been as good as advertised as a "catch-and-run" specialist with big play ability. Lamb leads the team in big plays while ranking second in receptions and receiving yards. If the Cowboys can get consistent play from the quarterback position in the second half of the season, the rookie could post a 1,000-yard season as the WR3 for the league's top receiving corps.
Rookie Sensation… CeeDee Lamb

If the No.88 is reserved for special pass catchers, Jerry Jones got it right when he passed it out to Lamb. The rookie playmaker has been as good as advertised as a "catch-and-run" specialist with big play ability. Lamb leads the team in big plays while ranking second in receptions and receiving yards. If the Cowboys can get consistent play from the quarterback position in the second half of the season, the rookie could post a 1,000-yard season as the WR3 for the league's top receiving corps.

Step Ya' Game Up… Jaylon Smith The much-maligned Pro Bowler is the Cowboys' leading tackler but questions persist about his playmaking ability and coverage skills following his first-half struggles. Smith has been victimized repeatedly in the passing game with opponents exploiting his athleticism in space. In addition, the veteran has been flagged repeatedly due to poor technique or undisciplined play. Although Smith has certainly provided some splash plays, the Cowboys need him to play at a higher level as one of the veteran leaders on the squad.
Step Ya' Game Up… Jaylon Smith

The much-maligned Pro Bowler is the Cowboys' leading tackler but questions persist about his playmaking ability and coverage skills following his first-half struggles. Smith has been victimized repeatedly in the passing game with opponents exploiting his athleticism in space. In addition, the veteran has been flagged repeatedly due to poor technique or undisciplined play. Although Smith has certainly provided some splash plays, the Cowboys need him to play at a higher level as one of the veteran leaders on the squad.

