Behind The Line: Challenge of Facing a “Superhero”

This will be a battle of two teams with completely opposite situations. The Cowboys have a defense ranked last in the league in points allowed against a Washington offense that can't produce any big plays. Yet, Washington is strong up front on defense, facing a Cowboys offense that has at least lit up the scoreboard, but not since Dak Prescott's injury.
So both teams enter this Week 7 matchup with a lot to prove.
Let's take a look at this matchup from both sides of the ball.
Washington has just one victory this year, but it's not because of its defense, especially that star-studded defensive line that features many first-rounders, including the No. 2 overall pick from this past season.