Behind The Line

Presented by

Behind The Line: Challenge of Facing a "Superhero"

Oct 22, 2020 at 05:00 PM
Brooks_Bucky-HS20
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

Behind-The-Line-Challenge-of-Facing-a-“Superhero”-hero

This will be a battle of two teams with completely opposite situations. The Cowboys have a defense ranked last in the league in points allowed against a Washington offense that can't produce any big plays. Yet, Washington is strong up front on defense, facing a Cowboys offense that has at least lit up the scoreboard, but not since Dak Prescott's injury.

So both teams enter this Week 7 matchup with a lot to prove.

Let's take a look at this matchup from both sides of the ball.

Behind The Line: Challenge of Facing a “Superhero”

Washington has just one victory this year, but it's not because of its defense, especially that star-studded defensive line that features many first-rounders, including the No. 2 overall pick from this past season.

Brooks_Bucky-HS20
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

Who's The Guy? Terry McLaurin The Washington Football Team's WR1 has quickly emerged as one of the most explosive playmakers in football. "Scary" Terry McLaurin is a rare pass catcher with straight-line speed, stop-start quickness, and polished route-running skills. He is the WFT's designated touchdown maker with eight scores in 84 receptions (for 1,306 receiving yards).
1 / 8

Who's The Guy? Terry McLaurin

The Washington Football Team's WR1 has quickly emerged as one of the most explosive playmakers in football. "Scary" Terry McLaurin is a rare pass catcher with straight-line speed, stop-start quickness, and polished route-running skills. He is the WFT's designated touchdown maker with eight scores in 84 receptions (for 1,306 receiving yards).

Don't Sleep On… Antonio Gibson The third-round pick from Memphis has settled in as the RB1 for the Washington Football Team. As a former college wideout turned running back, he has the capacity to create and exploit mismatches in the passing game while offering a little pop as a runner. Although the WFT hasn't fully tapped into his potential, Gibson is a big-play threat that demands constant attention.
2 / 8

Don't Sleep On… Antonio Gibson

The third-round pick from Memphis has settled in as the RB1 for the Washington Football Team. As a former college wideout turned running back, he has the capacity to create and exploit mismatches in the passing game while offering a little pop as a runner. Although the WFT hasn't fully tapped into his potential, Gibson is a big-play threat that demands constant attention.

Know His Name… Chase Young The No.2 overall pick is one of five former first-round picks along the WFT defensive front. Measuring 6-foot-5, 264 pounds with long arms and basketball player-like athleticism, Young plays like a superhero on the edge. He flashes the strength and power to run through blockers or utilize his quickness and movement skills to evade blockers with an assortment of finesse moves. Against a patchwork Cowboys' offensive line, No.99's combination of size and skill could lead to a few highlight plays from the rookie.
3 / 8

Know His Name… Chase Young

The No.2 overall pick is one of five former first-round picks along the WFT defensive front. Measuring 6-foot-5, 264 pounds with long arms and basketball player-like athleticism, Young plays like a superhero on the edge. He flashes the strength and power to run through blockers or utilize his quickness and movement skills to evade blockers with an assortment of finesse moves. Against a patchwork Cowboys' offensive line, No.99's combination of size and skill could lead to a few highlight plays from the rookie.

Under Pressure… Kyle Allen The surprise starter for the Washington Football Team is making his third start for the squad after replacing Dwayne Haskins. The former UDFA has completed over 70 percent of his passes but is a questionable decision-maker with a knack for giving the ball away under pressure. That said, if Allen gets enough time, he can pick apart a secondary with pinpoint passes thrown at short and intermediate distance.
4 / 8

Under Pressure… Kyle Allen

The surprise starter for the Washington Football Team is making his third start for the squad after replacing Dwayne Haskins. The former UDFA has completed over 70 percent of his passes but is a questionable decision-maker with a knack for giving the ball away under pressure. That said, if Allen gets enough time, he can pick apart a secondary with pinpoint passes thrown at short and intermediate distance.

Numbers Game: Kendall Fuller leads the Washington Football Team with four interceptions. He is a natural ball hawk with outstanding instincts, awareness, and ball skills. Playing behind a ferocious frontline that creates havoc and chaos at the line of scrimmage, Fuller squats on routes and swipes errant throws from frantic quarterbacks attempting to elude the pass rush.
5 / 8

Numbers Game:

Kendall Fuller leads the Washington Football Team with four interceptions. He is a natural ball hawk with outstanding instincts, awareness, and ball skills. Playing behind a ferocious frontline that creates havoc and chaos at the line of scrimmage, Fuller squats on routes and swipes errant throws from frantic quarterbacks attempting to elude the pass rush.

Matchup to Watch… Demarcus Lawrence vs. Morgan Moses Lawrence hasn't played up to his Pro Bowl standard but he has an opportunity to get back on track against the Washington Football Team. As a lengthy, power rusher with a quick first step and an array of moves, No.90 could put Morgan Moses on skates on obvious passing downs. If Lawrence has a clear runway to attack off the edge, he should be able to work over the WFT blindside tackle on the way to the quarterback.
6 / 8

Matchup to Watch… Demarcus Lawrence vs. Morgan Moses

Lawrence hasn't played up to his Pro Bowl standard but he has an opportunity to get back on track against the Washington Football Team. As a lengthy, power rusher with a quick first step and an array of moves, No.90 could put Morgan Moses on skates on obvious passing downs. If Lawrence has a clear runway to attack off the edge, he should be able to work over the WFT blindside tackle on the way to the quarterback.

Offensive Strategy The Washington Football Team wants to attack with a balanced approach with Kyle Allen, Antonio Gibson, and Terry McLaurin leading the way. The WFT "Big Three" hasn't delivered a number of splash plays to date but they are a talented bunch with the capacity to move the chains against a Cowboys' defense that has played spotty football at best. If WFT is able to control the line of scrimmage, it is possible for their "Big Three" to put up some points in a heated division rivalry game.
7 / 8

Offensive Strategy

The Washington Football Team wants to attack with a balanced approach with Kyle Allen, Antonio Gibson, and Terry McLaurin leading the way. The WFT "Big Three" hasn't delivered a number of splash plays to date but they are a talented bunch with the capacity to move the chains against a Cowboys' defense that has played spotty football at best. If WFT is able to control the line of scrimmage, it is possible for their "Big Three" to put up some points in a heated division rivalry game.

Defensive Strategy Jack Del Rio has the Washington Football Team defense playing solid football behind a strong frontline. The defensive line features five former first-round picks within the rotation and the quintet sets the tone for the defense. Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Da'Ron Payne, and Ryan Kerrigan are an all-star cast of disruptors with collective strength, power, and explosiveness to take over games with their rugged skills. If they are able to own the line of scrimmage, WFT is able to sit back in soft zone and generate turnovers (interceptions) off tipped passes or overthrows. Although Del Rio has been reluctant to dial up blitzes due to the effectiveness of his talented frontline, he could add a few rushers to the mix after seeing the Cowboys' previous opponents successfully get home with five- and six-man pressures.
8 / 8

Defensive Strategy

Jack Del Rio has the Washington Football Team defense playing solid football behind a strong frontline. The defensive line features five former first-round picks within the rotation and the quintet sets the tone for the defense. Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Da'Ron Payne, and Ryan Kerrigan are an all-star cast of disruptors with collective strength, power, and explosiveness to take over games with their rugged skills. If they are able to own the line of scrimmage, WFT is able to sit back in soft zone and generate turnovers (interceptions) off tipped passes or overthrows. Although Del Rio has been reluctant to dial up blitzes due to the effectiveness of his talented frontline, he could add a few rushers to the mix after seeing the Cowboys' previous opponents successfully get home with five- and six-man pressures.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Behind The Line: Can Hopkins & Murray Be Stopped?

Not that he needed much help, but Kyler Murray now has a dynamic weapon to throw to in DeAndre Hopkins. Together, the Cardinals have a 1-2 punch that will put tons of pressure on an already-struggling Cowboys defense.
news

Behind The Line: What Can Jason Garrett Dial Up?

The Giants have trouble scoring points. The Cowboys have trouble keeping points off the board. So this matchup is already intriguing. The return of Jason Garrett as the Giants' offensive coordinator only makes it more interesting.
news

Behind The Line: Watch Out For The "Other" RB

The Browns have won two straight games and bring to town plenty of names you know, such as Odell, Baker and Myles Garrett. But there are plenty of other difference-makers that should make this a tough matchup for the Cowboys.
news

Behind the Line: Don't Forget Jamal Adams, Too

While the Cowboys must be ready for Russell Wilson and that potent Seattle offense, the Seahawks also acquired Jamal Adams in the offseason. Let's see how he fits into their scheme.

Advertising