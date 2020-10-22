Behind The Line: Challenge of Facing a “Superhero”

8 / 8

Defensive Strategy

Jack Del Rio has the Washington Football Team defense playing solid football behind a strong frontline. The defensive line features five former first-round picks within the rotation and the quintet sets the tone for the defense. Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Da'Ron Payne, and Ryan Kerrigan are an all-star cast of disruptors with collective strength, power, and explosiveness to take over games with their rugged skills. If they are able to own the line of scrimmage, WFT is able to sit back in soft zone and generate turnovers (interceptions) off tipped passes or overthrows. Although Del Rio has been reluctant to dial up blitzes due to the effectiveness of his talented frontline, he could add a few rushers to the mix after seeing the Cowboys' previous opponents successfully get home with five- and six-man pressures.