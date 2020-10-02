Behind The Line: Watch Out For The “Other” RB

The Cowboys are looking to bounce back after a roller coaster loss in Seattle, where the defense had trouble defending the deep ball. It doesn't get much easier in terms of Cleveland's offense, considering the amount of big-name weapons that will come to town.
But the Browns actually have one of the stronger run games in the league, and one of the dynamic pass-rushers on the other side of the ball.
Let's take a look at this matchup from both sides of the ball.
The Browns have won two straight games and bring to town plenty of names you know, such as Odell, Baker and Myles Garrett. But there are plenty of other difference-makers that should make this a tough matchup for the Cowboys.
