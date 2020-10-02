Behind The Line: Watch Out For The “Other” RB

7 / 7

Defensive Strategy

Joe Woods has put together a versatile defensive scheme that meshes some of the base tactics from his stops along the way. He utilizes a mix of what he has learned from his time under Wade Phillips, Vance Joseph, Robert Saleh, and others to throw a number of different looks at the offense. From a personnel standpoint, Woods leans on his frontline to create havoc at the point of attack. Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi crush the run to create opportunities for Myles Garrett and others to get after the passer. In coverage, the Browns will challenge wide receivers and tight ends at the line of scrimmage with aggressive bump-and-run tactics complemented with some zone coverage in favorable spots. If the Browns can win early downs and dictate the terms to their opponent, this defense is a problem for offenses forced to chase points.