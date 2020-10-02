Behind The Line

Presented by

Behind The Line: Watch Out For The "Other" RB

Oct 02, 2020 at 12:15 PM
Brooks_Bucky-HS20
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

Behind-The-Line-Watch-Out-For-The-“Other”-RB-hero

The Cowboys are looking to bounce back after a roller coaster loss in Seattle, where the defense had trouble defending the deep ball. It doesn't get much easier in terms of Cleveland's offense, considering the amount of big-name weapons that will come to town.

But the Browns actually have one of the stronger run games in the league, and one of the dynamic pass-rushers on the other side of the ball.

Let's take a look at this matchup from both sides of the ball.

Behind The Line: Watch Out For The “Other” RB

The Browns have won two straight games and bring to town plenty of names you know, such as Odell, Baker and Myles Garrett. But there are plenty of other difference-makers that should make this a tough matchup for the Cowboys.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Who the Guy… Myles Garrett The former No.1 overall pick is a disruptive force off the edge as a pass rusher. Garrett has amassed 33.5 career sacks in 40 games and leads the NFL in QB pressures (18), pressure rate (16.4%), and turnover caused by pressure (4). With the Cowboys' offensive tackles struggling in pass protection, the ultra-athletic pass rusher could wreak havoc on Dak Prescott off the edges.
1 / 7

Who the Guy… Myles Garrett

The former No.1 overall pick is a disruptive force off the edge as a pass rusher. Garrett has amassed 33.5 career sacks in 40 games and leads the NFL in QB pressures (18), pressure rate (16.4%), and turnover caused by pressure (4). With the Cowboys' offensive tackles struggling in pass protection, the ultra-athletic pass rusher could wreak havoc on Dak Prescott off the edges.

Don't Sleep On… Kareem Hunt Just because Hunt is listed as an RB2 doesn't mean that the former NFL rushing champ isn't a critical part of the Browns' offensive puzzle. Hunt is a perfect complement to Nick Chubb as a punishing runner with outstanding pass-catching ability. He adds a dimension to the Browns' offense as an additional playmaker in the backfield with a versatile game that enables Kevin Stefanski to mix in some exotic and creative play designs.
2 / 7

Don't Sleep On… Kareem Hunt

Just because Hunt is listed as an RB2 doesn't mean that the former NFL rushing champ isn't a critical part of the Browns' offensive puzzle. Hunt is a perfect complement to Nick Chubb as a punishing runner with outstanding pass-catching ability. He adds a dimension to the Browns' offense as an additional playmaker in the backfield with a versatile game that enables Kevin Stefanski to mix in some exotic and creative play designs.

Know His Name… Nick Chubb The big-bodied runner has emerged as one of the top running backs in the game after amassing the second-most rushing yards in football since 2019. Chubb has churned out nine 100-yard games (most in the NFL) and dominated opponents with a rugged running style that makes defenders wince on the perimeter. If he gets into a groove early, the Cowboys could be in for a long day defender an old school runner with size, speed, and strength.
3 / 7

Know His Name… Nick Chubb

The big-bodied runner has emerged as one of the top running backs in the game after amassing the second-most rushing yards in football since 2019. Chubb has churned out nine 100-yard games (most in the NFL) and dominated opponents with a rugged running style that makes defenders wince on the perimeter. If he gets into a groove early, the Cowboys could be in for a long day defender an old school runner with size, speed, and strength.

Under Pressure… Baker Mayfield The former No.1 overall pick has picked up his play in recent weeks. Part of his success can be attributed to the Browns' increasing reliance on the running game. With opponents committing more defenders to the box, Mayfield has been able to throw batting practice to OBJ and Jarvis Landry on the outside against soft coverage. He has also taken a handful of deep shots against nosey safeties lurking the near the line of scrimmage to take away the Browns' explosive collection of backs. If the Cowboys are able to neutralize the running game and force Mayfield to chase point or engage in a shootout against a high-powered offense, they could have a field day picking off errant passes from the inconsistent thrower.
4 / 7

Under Pressure… Baker Mayfield

The former No.1 overall pick has picked up his play in recent weeks. Part of his success can be attributed to the Browns' increasing reliance on the running game. With opponents committing more defenders to the box, Mayfield has been able to throw batting practice to OBJ and Jarvis Landry on the outside against soft coverage. He has also taken a handful of deep shots against nosey safeties lurking the near the line of scrimmage to take away the Browns' explosive collection of backs. If the Cowboys are able to neutralize the running game and force Mayfield to chase point or engage in a shootout against a high-powered offense, they could have a field day picking off errant passes from the inconsistent thrower.

Numbers Game: Odell Beckham, Jr. had five career receiving touchdowns against the Cowboys in seven games with the New York Giants. Despite his declining production since arriving in Cleveland, he remains one of the most dangerous playmakers in football with a combination of speed, explosiveness, and running skill that makes him a threat to score from anywhere on the field.
5 / 7

Numbers Game:

Odell Beckham, Jr. had five career receiving touchdowns against the Cowboys in seven games with the New York Giants. Despite his declining production since arriving in Cleveland, he remains one of the most dangerous playmakers in football with a combination of speed, explosiveness, and running skill that makes him a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

Offensive Strategy Kevin Stefanski has implemented a run-centric offense with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt entrenched as the headliners. The Browns' running back combo sparks a running game that averages 170.1 rush yards per game with each runner tallying 200-plus rushing yards. The attention opponents must devote to the running game has enabled Baker Mayfield to succeed on a tight pitch count (25 or fewer passes) that drastically reduces the number of negative plays from the offense. Odell Beckham, Jr., Jarvis Landry, and Austin Hooper haven't put up big numbers but they are an outstanding trio of playmakers with the capacity to dominate their one-on-one match-ups on the perimeter. In a scheme that perfectly marries a zone-based running game with a play-action package, the Browns can win with a ground-and-pound system that creates plenty of big-play opportunities through the air on vertical routes.
6 / 7

Offensive Strategy

Kevin Stefanski has implemented a run-centric offense with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt entrenched as the headliners. The Browns' running back combo sparks a running game that averages 170.1 rush yards per game with each runner tallying 200-plus rushing yards. The attention opponents must devote to the running game has enabled Baker Mayfield to succeed on a tight pitch count (25 or fewer passes) that drastically reduces the number of negative plays from the offense. Odell Beckham, Jr., Jarvis Landry, and Austin Hooper haven't put up big numbers but they are an outstanding trio of playmakers with the capacity to dominate their one-on-one match-ups on the perimeter. In a scheme that perfectly marries a zone-based running game with a play-action package, the Browns can win with a ground-and-pound system that creates plenty of big-play opportunities through the air on vertical routes.

Defensive Strategy Joe Woods has put together a versatile defensive scheme that meshes some of the base tactics from his stops along the way. He utilizes a mix of what he has learned from his time under Wade Phillips, Vance Joseph, Robert Saleh, and others to throw a number of different looks at the offense. From a personnel standpoint, Woods leans on his frontline to create havoc at the point of attack. Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi crush the run to create opportunities for Myles Garrett and others to get after the passer. In coverage, the Browns will challenge wide receivers and tight ends at the line of scrimmage with aggressive bump-and-run tactics complemented with some zone coverage in favorable spots. If the Browns can win early downs and dictate the terms to their opponent, this defense is a problem for offenses forced to chase points.
7 / 7

Defensive Strategy

Joe Woods has put together a versatile defensive scheme that meshes some of the base tactics from his stops along the way. He utilizes a mix of what he has learned from his time under Wade Phillips, Vance Joseph, Robert Saleh, and others to throw a number of different looks at the offense. From a personnel standpoint, Woods leans on his frontline to create havoc at the point of attack. Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi crush the run to create opportunities for Myles Garrett and others to get after the passer. In coverage, the Browns will challenge wide receivers and tight ends at the line of scrimmage with aggressive bump-and-run tactics complemented with some zone coverage in favorable spots. If the Browns can win early downs and dictate the terms to their opponent, this defense is a problem for offenses forced to chase points.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Don't miss the chance to see the Cowboys when they return to AT&T Stadium on October 4th to take on the Cleveland Browns. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Click here to find tickets.

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium this season can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

Related Content

news

Behind the Line: Don't Forget Jamal Adams, Too

While the Cowboys must be ready for Russell Wilson and that potent Seattle offense, the Seahawks also acquired Jamal Adams in the offseason. Let's see how he fits into their scheme.

Advertising