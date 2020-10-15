Behind The Line: Can Hopkins & Murray Be Stopped?

8 / 8

Defensive Strategy

Vance Joseph wants to attack with relentless pressure and play man coverage behind it. The Cardinals' 3-4 scheme puts pressure on opponents with a variety of overload and cross-gap pressures with multiple defenders blitzing from all over the place. When executed properly the scheme exploits weak blockers along the line and overwhelms quarterbacks unable to decipher the potential rushers. The Cardinals will be without Chandler Jones but a lineup with Patrick Peterson, Budda Baker and De'Vondre Campbell has more than enough firepower to wreak havoc on an offensive line that's struggled with pressure this season. With Isaiah Simmons sitting on the bench as a potential wild card playmaker, the Cardinals could throw a barrage of blitzes at the Cowboys to see if Andy Dalton and Co. wilt under the pressure.