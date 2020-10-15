Behind The Line

Behind The Line: Can Hopkins & Murray Be Stopped?

Oct 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

The Cardinals have two of the most explosive players in the game, including arguably the NFL's best receiver in DeAndre Hopkins. What they do best, plays right into a glaring weakness for the Cowboys' defense.

However, the Cowboys can still move the ball although we will see what the change at quarterback does to an offense that ranks No. 1 in the league.

Let's take a look at this matchup from both sides of the ball.

Behind The Line: Can Hopkins & Murray Be Stopped?

Not that he needed much help, but Kyler Murray now has a dynamic weapon to throw to in DeAndre Hopkins. Together, the Cardinals have a 1-2 punch that will put tons of pressure on an already-struggling Cowboys defense.

Bucky Brooks

Who is the Guy? DeAndre Hopkins The NFL's WR1 took his talents to the Desert this offseason and is flourishing as the designated playmaker in the Cardinals' offense. Hopkins is the only player in the NFL with 500-plus receiving yards and 40-plus catches. He's done it while displaying an expanded route tree that's helped him evolve into more than a "chain mover". Hopkins is a big-play threat with exceptional 50-50 jump ball skills. His ability to play above the rim makes him nearly impossible to defend in the red zone.
Who is the Guy? DeAndre Hopkins

Don't Sleep On… Kyler Murray The second-year pro is on the verge of superstardom based on his solid showing as a sophomore following a record-breaking season as the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Murray joined Cam Newton as the only rookie quarterback with 3,500 pass yards and 500 rush yards. The Cardinals' QB1 is off to a strong start in 2020 as the third NFL player since 1950 with five-plus pass touchdowns and five-plus rush touchdowns in the team's first five games of the season. As a dual-threat playmaker with A-plus arm talent and electrifying running skills, Murray has the capacity to take over the game as an MVP-caliber talent at the quarterback spot.
Don't Sleep On… Kyler Murray

Know His Name… Budda Baker The undersized thumper has quietly become one of the best safeties in the league. As a versatile defender capable of playing the deep middle, in the slot, or blitzing off the edge, Baker is a disruptive force with the capacity to produce game-changing plays against the run or pass. He is a difference-maker and the Cowboys must track his whereabouts to limit his impact on the game.
Know His Name… Budda Baker

Under Pressure… Dennis Gardeck The former UDFA could become an X-factor for the Cardinals as a pass rusher with Chandler Jones sidelined for the season with a torn biceps. Gardeck flashed playmaking potential with a pair of sacks against the New York Jets. Although the Cardinals will attempt to make up for Jones' sack production as a committee, Gardeck could become a bigger part of the defensive puzzle as a pass rush specialist off the edge.
Under Pressure… Dennis Gardeck

Numbers Game: DeAndre Hopkins is the fourth-youngest player in NFL history to record 9,000 receiving yards at 28 years, 127 days. He ranks only behind Randy Moss (27 years, 310 days), Calvin Johnson (28 years, 56 days), and Larry Fitzgerald (28 years, 81 days) on the list.
Numbers Game:

Matchup to Watch… De'Vondre Campbell and Jordan Hicks vs. Ezekiel Elliott The absence of Dak Prescott puts the burden on Elliott's shoulders to carry the offensive load. The two-time NFL rushing champ hasn't produced a 100-yard game in 2020 but the Cowboys could make feeding him a top priority to alleviate the pressure on Andy Dalton. With that in mind, the Cardinals will make it a point to clog running lanes between the tackles to control the running game. Campbell and Hicks will need to bring their big boy pods to take on Elliott in the hole and neutralize the smash-mouth approach that could be employed on Monday night.
Matchup to Watch… De'Vondre Campbell and Jordan Hicks vs. Ezekiel Elliott

Offensive Strategy Kliff Kingsbury has made a seamless transition from college to pro as a play-caller. He has adapted his version of the "Air Raid" to the NFL with his dynamic quarterback aided the transition. Murray has the unique ability to carve up defenses while playing on or off schedule in the pocket. His pinpoint passing and improvisational skills make him a nightmare to defend, particularly against opponents attempting to play man coverage to slow down his WR1 (Hopkins). With the Cardinals also featuring an underrated running back with versatile playmaking skills (Kenyon Drake) behind an offensive line that's just good enough to hold up in the trenches, the NFC West contenders are a tough out on game day.
Offensive Strategy

Defensive Strategy Vance Joseph wants to attack with relentless pressure and play man coverage behind it. The Cardinals' 3-4 scheme puts pressure on opponents with a variety of overload and cross-gap pressures with multiple defenders blitzing from all over the place. When executed properly the scheme exploits weak blockers along the line and overwhelms quarterbacks unable to decipher the potential rushers. The Cardinals will be without Chandler Jones but a lineup with Patrick Peterson, Budda Baker and De'Vondre Campbell has more than enough firepower to wreak havoc on an offensive line that's struggled with pressure this season. With Isaiah Simmons sitting on the bench as a potential wild card playmaker, the Cardinals could throw a barrage of blitzes at the Cowboys to see if Andy Dalton and Co. wilt under the pressure.
Defensive Strategy

