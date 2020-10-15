Behind The Line: Can Hopkins & Murray Be Stopped?

The Cardinals have two of the most explosive players in the game, including arguably the NFL's best receiver in DeAndre Hopkins. What they do best, plays right into a glaring weakness for the Cowboys' defense.
However, the Cowboys can still move the ball although we will see what the change at quarterback does to an offense that ranks No. 1 in the league.
Let's take a look at this matchup from both sides of the ball.
Not that he needed much help, but Kyler Murray now has a dynamic weapon to throw to in DeAndre Hopkins. Together, the Cardinals have a 1-2 punch that will put tons of pressure on an already-struggling Cowboys defense.
