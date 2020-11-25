Behind The Line

Behind The Line: Does Alex Smith Offer New Look?

Nov 25, 2020
Bucky Brooks

Washington dominated Dallas the last time out, whipping the Cowboys 25-3 at FedEx Field.

But things seem to be different now, especially from the Cowboys' perspective. But what about the other side? Washington has a new quarterback and perhaps a new hope as they sit right in the thick of the NFC East standings.

Here's what you need to know about the Washington Football Team heading into Thursday's game with the Cowboys.

*Who's The Guy? Terry McLaurin * The WFT's leading receiver ranks fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (871) and has the third-most big plays (14) among receivers. As a deep-ball specialist with exceptional speed and burst, McLaurin is a threat to score from anywhere on the field. If the Cowboys' secondary doesn't monitor No.17's whereabouts, the second-year pro could have a big game on the perimeter.
The WFT's leading receiver ranks fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (871) and has the third-most big plays (14) among receivers. As a deep-ball specialist with exceptional speed and burst, McLaurin is a threat to score from anywhere on the field. If the Cowboys' secondary doesn't monitor No.17's whereabouts, the second-year pro could have a big game on the perimeter.

The Memphis leads WFT in carries (119), rush yards (530), touches (146), and scrimmage yards (742) as a "do it all" playmaker in the backfield. As a former college wideout-turned-running back, Gibson poses a unique challenge as a hybrid with the capacity to produce explosive plays as a runner or receiver in space.

The ball-hawking cover corner has a knack for swiping interceptions in the WFT zone-based scheme due to his outstanding instincts, awareness, and ball skills. Although he isn't a premier cover corner capable of shutting down half of the field with his stellar play, Fuller is a playmaker with a nose for the football. If Dalton isn't careful with the rock, the veteran will add another pick to his team-leading total (4).

The former Pro Bowl quarterback is back in the saddle for WFT after a lengthy recovery from a gruesome injury that sidelined him for almost two seasons. Smith gives the team a steady presence at the position as a veteran leader but he's still shaking off the rust from his lengthy layoff. A persistent pass rush and constant harassment can lead to some errant throws and critical errors from the WFT QB1.

WFT enter this game with the No.1 ranked pass defense (195.4 pass yards allowed) in the NFL. The combination of a ferocious pass rush and "vision-and-break" coverage has enabled WFT to throw a blanket over most aerial attacks. With a star-studded frontline helping the unit produce 32 sacks (tied for third-most in the NFL), the WFT can make life miserable on a quarterback forced to pass on obvious passing downs.

The WFT relies on its defense to create negative plays and scoring opportunities. The pass rush is essential to that strategy with Sweat, Kerrigan, and Young combining for 15 sacks off the edge. Each defender has the capacity to take over the game with their pass rush skills but it is their collective effectiveness that makes life miserable for quarterbacks. The Cowboys' edge blockers must be on their game to neutralize the trio or it could be a rough day for Andy Dalton in the pocket.

It is all about ball control for WFT. The offense lacks high-end firepower but they are capable of putting up points when the defense sets them up with prime opportunities. Smith takes good care of the football and he will avoid critical errors as an A-plus game manager at the position. Gibson and McLaurin are the top primary playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner will come up with a variety of ways to put the ball in their hands to tap into their big-play ability. Keep an eye on Logan Thomas. The big-bodied tight end is also capable of making plays as a chain mover between the hashes.

Jack Del Rio won't attempt to trick the Cowboys with exotic pre-snap disguises or blitzes. He will rely on his four-man front to do the work on an assortment to traditional rushes with a few stunts or games sprinkled into the game plan. In coverage, WFT will sit back in a soft zone designed to keep the ball in front of the defense and rally to the ball on any reception. If WFT is able to contain the running game without committing extra defenders to the box, Del Rio will have the game on his terms and his defense is hard to defeat when they are able to set the tone early.

