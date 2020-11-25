Behind The Line: Does Alex Smith Offer New Look?

Washington dominated Dallas the last time out, whipping the Cowboys 25-3 at FedEx Field.
But things seem to be different now, especially from the Cowboys' perspective. But what about the other side? Washington has a new quarterback and perhaps a new hope as they sit right in the thick of the NFC East standings.
Here's what you need to know about the Washington Football Team heading into Thursday's game with the Cowboys.
