Behind The Line: Does Alex Smith Offer New Look?

Defensive Strategy

Jack Del Rio won't attempt to trick the Cowboys with exotic pre-snap disguises or blitzes. He will rely on his four-man front to do the work on an assortment to traditional rushes with a few stunts or games sprinkled into the game plan. In coverage, WFT will sit back in a soft zone designed to keep the ball in front of the defense and rally to the ball on any reception. If WFT is able to contain the running game without committing extra defenders to the box, Del Rio will have the game on his terms and his defense is hard to defeat when they are able to set the tone early.