Defensive Scheme

Patrick Graham deserves a ton of credit for building a rock-solid defense in New York. He built the scheme around the Giants' formidable defensive line with Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, and Dalvin Tomlinson controlling the trenches. Graham creates opportunities for his trench warriors by utilizing a variety of stunts, games, and designed line movement to blow up opponents' run blocking patterns and pass protection schemes. In coverage, the Giants will mix in man, zone, and blitz-zone coverages to confuse quarterbacks while also keeping the ball in front of the defense. The clever defensive coordinators want to force opponents to drive the ball the length of the field without surrendering big plays that flip the field. The Giants' defense is fundamentally sound with 11 defenders committed to running to the ball, gang tackling, and playing with outstanding discipline.