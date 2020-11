7 / 8

Offensive Strategy

The Vikings will attempt to punch the Cowboys in the mouth with a smash-mouth running game that revolves around Cook. The NFL rushing leader is an ideal fit in the team's zone scheme and the Cowboys must play with outstanding gap discipline to have any chance of slowing him down as a downhill runner. Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak will complement the Vikings' outside zone scheme with a handful of play-passes that utilize similar initial action and a variety of misdirection routes to create explosive plays. If the Cowboys are sound with their communication and execution, the Vikings could finish with a 300-yard passer and a 100-yard rusher on Sunday.