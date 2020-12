7 / 8

Offensive Strategy

The loss of Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon has dramatically altered the Bengals' offensive approach. Taylor has attempted to adapt to his new circumstances by utilizing a quick rhythm passing game designed to get the ball into the hands of Boyd, Higgins, Green, and Bernard. The "five out" (five eligible receivers into the route) premise can stretch the defense but it also leaves the quarterback vulnerable to big hits in the pocket. If the Bengals can keep Allen upright and out of harm's way, there will be a few chances for the offense to produce fireworks against the Cowboys' defense.