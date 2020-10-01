Big Facts: 4 100-Yard Receivers is Franchise Record

4 / 13

Cowboys Have Never Had Four 100-Yard Receivers In A Season … Until Now

No other team in the NFL has four different wide receivers to crack 100 yards this season, except for the Cowboys. The Falcons, who had a trio of 100-yard receivers in Week 1, are the only team with three so far, but the Cowboys already have four, thanks to Cedrick Wilson and Michael Gallup going over 100 last week in Seattle. The week before, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb both hit 100 as well.

This marks the first time in Cowboys history that four different wide receivers have had 100-yard games in the same season, and its only Week 4 of the season. The Cowboys have had three receivers and a tight end hit 100 back in 2012 and a couple of other times where either a back and/or tight end went over 100. But this is the first time four wide receivers have done it in a season – and they all occurred just seven days apart.