Big Facts: Filling The Kupp, MVParsons & More

Three-straight wins and a chance to emerge as a true contender in the NFC are on the line this weekend in Inglewood, California. The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) enter as one of the hottest teams in the NFL and look to continue their momentum against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (2-2). It's the first meeting between the two sides since Week 1 of the 2020 season when no fans were allowed to attend the inaugural game at Sofi Stadium. These are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 3:25 CT kickoff on FOX.