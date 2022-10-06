Big Facts

Big Facts: Filling The Kupp, MVParsons & More

Oct 06, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Kyle Youmans

Big-Facts--Parsons-Matching-Donald’s-Production-hero

Three-straight wins and a chance to emerge as a true contender in the NFC are on the line this weekend in Inglewood, California. The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) enter as one of the hottest teams in the NFL and look to continue their momentum against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (2-2). It's the first meeting between the two sides since Week 1 of the 2020 season when no fans were allowed to attend the inaugural game at Sofi Stadium. These are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 3:25 CT kickoff on FOX.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

MVParsons? Since the start of the 2021 season, the once unreachable production of Aaron Donald has been matched, or surpassed, by Micah Parsons. They are two of just three players in the league to have over 70 pressures and 65-plus stops along with the Raiders' Maxx Crosby. Parsons has more tackles for loss than Donald (26 to 24) and leads all linebackers in TFL and pressures, while Donald leads for all defensive tackles.
MVParsons?

A+ for Rush Cooper Rush became the fifth quarterback in NFL history to tally at least a 90.0 passer rating in each of his first four career starts. He's the only quarterback to achieve the feat and win all four of those games as well.
A+ for Rush

Filling The Kupp Cooper Kupp has more targets (287), receptions (220), receiving yards (2,827), and receiving touchdowns (25), by a huge margin in each, since the start of 2021. Tyreek Hill is the closest in both targets (230) and receptions (165), while Ja'Marr Chase is closest in yardage (2,116), and Mike Evans is next up in touchdowns (19).
Filling The Kupp

Looking Deep for Lamb Dallas has been stretching the field deep with CeeDee Lamb in 2022. He has the biggest increase of "intended air yards" in the NFL, meaning he's running down the field much more this season than last year. He averaged 24.8 intended air yards in 2021 with a jump to 44.3 this year. His 19.4 yards per target jump is more than Amari Cooper (16.1) and A.J. Brown (14.0), who are next on the list and with new teams in 2022.
Looking Deep for Lamb

Money Maher Brett Maher has tallied 10 field goals in the first four games of a season, with only one miss. Fourth-most in the first month of a season in franchise history. He already has four from over 50-yards out.
Money Maher

No Fly Zone For the first time since 1977, the Cowboys defense has held their first four opponents to under 200 net passing yards. Dallas looking to become the first NFL defense since 2013 to hold their first five opponents under that mark since the Houston Texans that season.
No Fly Zone

Stiff Stafford Matthew Stafford leads the NFL with six interceptions thrown, including three in the fourth quarter alone. He did not throw an interception in the fourth quarter last season despite leading the NFL with 17 picks.
Stiff Stafford

McVay's Magic Ending? A Dallas win would put the Rams under .500 for the first time after Week 2 under Sean McVay. The worst record after Week 2 in a season with McVay was 2019 when they were at 8-7 through Week 16, following losses to the Cowboys and 49ers. That was the only Dallas win over McVay in four tries.
McVay's Magic Ending?

Pollard's Premiere During his rookie season in 2019, Tony Pollard tallied 131 rushing yards in their matchup with the Rams. That total still stands as his career-best number and one of the four 100-yard games in his four NFL seasons. His only other matchup with Los Angeles came in the 2020 season opener that resulted in 32 total yards in just four touches.
Pollard's Premiere

Back to number one? CeeDee Lamb has 16 first down receptions this season, most in the league. He also leads Dallas with 43 total targets as he's tallied at least 75 receiving yards in the last three games. Those targets are only behind Cooper Kupp (54), Davante Adams (47), and Marquise Brown (45) for most in the NFL.
Back to number one?

