Big Facts: CeeDee Lamb’s Historic Consistency

Rematch Incoming?

Entering the final weekend of the regular season, Dallas has four potential opponents and five scenarios for their first playoff game. The first four scenarios all take place on Wild Card Weekend against either the Buccaneers, Seahawks, Packers, or Lions. While the other scenario comes by earning a bye week at the top seen in the NFC. Dallas has played three of their four potential opponents this season with a win over Detroit and losses against Tampa Bay and Green Bay. Dallas also faced Seattle, but only in their final preseason game this year.