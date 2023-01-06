Big Facts: CeeDee Lamb’s Historic Consistency

Big Facts

The final week of the regular season is here, and the Dallas Cowboys have every preseason goal still on the table. As Dallas (12-4) prepares to face the Washington Commanders (7-8-1), they have an opportunity to still win the NFC East, receive a first-round bye, and build momentum into the postseason. Dallas would need help from a Philadelphia and/or San Francisco loss to achieve one of the top two seeds. Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 3:25 CT kickoff on FOX.

Dallas could tie the previous franchise record with a 13th regular season win as they face the Commanders on Sunday. A win in Week 18 would tie the 1992, 2007, and 2016 teams as the only four teams to reach 13 wins in a season. The 2007 and 2016 seasons each ended in a divisional round loss and the 1992 team went on to win Super Bowl XXVII.

In just the second year of the current scheduling model, Dallas went 4-1 against the AFC. It's their first winning season against the AFC since 2016 when the Cowboys swept the AFC South. Their only loss came against Jacksonville, while two of their four wins came against potential division champs Tennessee and Cincinnati.

With last week's win over the Titans, Mike McCarthy now has 155 career victories, passing former Washington head coach Joe Gibbs for 20th on the all-time regular season wins list. Some of the next names on the list are Bud Grant (158) and potential playoff foe and current Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (160).

Due to his early season thumb injury, Dak Prescott will face the Washington for the first time this season. In 10 career games against the franchise, Prescott has tallied a 9-1 record and completed 67.9% of his passes for 2,407 yards and 18 touchdowns, second most against a certain opponent.

Despite their loss to the Cleveland Browns last week, the Washington defense continues to play well. They held the Browns to just 260 total yards, 4-of-11 on third down, and to 24 points. It marks the 13th time this season that Washington has allowed less than 24 points in a game, the most such games in the NFL.

Along with surpassing 1,000 yards and 100 catches on the season, CeeDee Lamb has shown some consistency in his receptions as well. His performance against Tennessee marked the third time this season that Lamb had over 10 receptions in a game. That is tied for the most over a single season in franchise history with Michael Irvin (1995) and Jason Witten (2010).

This week the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2023. Three former Cowboys made the list with DeMarcus Ware, Darren Woodson, and Zack Thomas. Three finalists are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs for the most in the class and Dallas is the only of the three to have a senior finalist as well, Chuck Howley.

Despite throwing a career-worst 14 interceptions this season, should Dak Prescott continue his current completion rate against Washington, he would set a career-high in completion percentage. His current completion rate is at 69.2% entering Week 18 and his career best was 68.8% that was set last season.

There are only two teams over the last two seasons to tally a 10-1 record or better against their divisional opponents, the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs. Additionally, Dallas has a better all-time winning percentage against Washington than any other team in the division. Their 76-47-2 (.616) record is better than their 73-47-2 (.607) mark against New York and their 73-55 (.570) record against Philadelphia.

Entering the final weekend of the regular season, Dallas has four potential opponents and five scenarios for their first playoff game. The first four scenarios all take place on Wild Card Weekend against either the Buccaneers, Seahawks, Packers, or Lions. While the other scenario comes by earning a bye week at the top seen in the NFC. Dallas has played three of their four potential opponents this season with a win over Detroit and losses against Tampa Bay and Green Bay. Dallas also faced Seattle, but only in their final preseason game this year.

Advertising