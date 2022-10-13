Big Facts: Rush-Hurts Joining Manning-Young?

Big Facts

Things don't get much bigger than a high-profile rivalry matchup this early in the season, especially under the primetime lights. That's exactly what is in store for the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) as they travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) on Sunday night. The winner will leave with a leg up on the rest of the NFC East, while the other will have to battle their way back into contention. These are the 12 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's massive 7:20 CT showdown on NBC.

Biggest Since 1976 Sunday will be the first time since 1976 and the second time ever that two NFC East teams with a combined winning percentage above .900 will face off in Week 6 or later. The only other matchup took place when the 5-0 Cowboys faced the 4-1 Cardinals in a road loss. There was a meeting between the Cowboys and Eagles in 1992 when both teams were 3-0 in Week 5. That game also resulted in a Dallas loss.
Undefeated QB Battles Cooper Rush (4-0) and Jalen Hurts (5-0) are the first opposing starting quarterbacks to face off at 4-0 or better since Peyton Manning and Vince Young in 2009. It's only the sixth such occurrence since the 1970 merger. Along with the 2009 matchup is Tom Brady and Chad Pennington (2004), Jake Plummer and Trent Green (2003), John Elway and Donald Hollas (1998), and Craig Morton versus Ken Stabler (1977). The winning quarterback of each matchup finished that season with an appearance in the Super Bowl, except for the 2003 Chiefs.
Careful Cowboys and Eagles The Cowboys and Eagles are tied for the fewest giveaways on offense this season. Both teams have only turned the ball over twice this season. Dallas has not committed a turnover since their win over Cincinnati in Week 2. Philadelphia's only turnovers came off interceptions in Week 2 and Week 4.
ArmSTRONG Dorance Armstrong registered a sack and punt block in the same game for the second time in his career last Sunday against the Rams. He did the same in a 43-3 win over Atlanta in November of last season. He's only the second player since sacks became official in 1982 to record that feat twice, along with Tim Harris.
Ground and Pound Philadelphia is one of two teams since 1940 with 12-or-more rushing touchdowns and less than two turnovers in their first five games of the season. The 2022 Eagles join the 1960 Cleveland Browns, who achieved their totals behind hall of famers Jim Brown and Bobby Mitchell. Brown finished as the leading rusher in the NFL that season (1,257).
Historic Hurts The Eagles are also just one of two teams since 1940 with over 2,000 total yards and less than two turnovers in their first five games of the season. The only other team to do so was the 2017 Chiefs who was one of just three teams to beat the 2017 Super Bowl winning Eagles.
Pollard Power Tony Pollard is the owner of the three longest plays from scrimmage for the Cowboys this season. His first big play came on a 46-yard reception against Cincinnati in Week 2 that took Dallas down to the one-yard line. He followed that with a 46-yard run against New York a week later. Finally, his 57-yard touchdown run against the Rams was the only offensive touchdown for Dallas in the win.
Clipping the Eagles Trevon Diggs has played in three games against Philadelphia throughout his career. In all three games, two in 2020 and one in 2021, he's tallied an interception. His four total interceptions against the Eagles are his most against one team in his career and included his first ever pick six in the matchup with Philly last season.
20.0 in 22 in 2022 Micah Parsons enters Week 6 with 19.0 career sacks in his first 21 career games, the second most to start a career behind only Joey Bosa (20.0). With one more sack, he'd be the second quickest to reach 20.0 career sacks behind Bosa. The next quickest to 20.0 were Clay Matthews, Aldon Smith, and Von Miller who all reached that total quickly after their 23rd career games.
Flying High This season marks the first 5-0 start for the Philadelphia Eagles since Donovan McNabb and Andy Reid were at the helm in 2004. That year resulted in a 7-0 start to the season and an appearance in Super Bowl 39 against New England.
Big-Time Rush Cooper Rush is just the 14th quarterback in NFL history to win his first five career starts, and the first since Kyle Allen in 2018-19. He's also just the fifth to do as an undrafted quarterback. Joining Allen, Mike Tomczak, Dieter Brock, and Kurt Warner. Only Rush, Warner, Patrick Mahomes, and Marc Bulger did so while also scoring 20-plus points in each game.
Polarizing Pollard Dallas is a staggering 7-0 when he's been given 15-or-more touches. In those games, Dallas has tallied 35.3 points per game and Pollard has averaged 107.6 yards from scrimmage and over six yards per carry.
Dallas is a staggering 7-0 when he's been given 15-or-more touches. In those games, Dallas has tallied 35.3 points per game and Pollard has averaged 107.6 yards from scrimmage and over six yards per carry.

