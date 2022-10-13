Big Facts: Rush-Hurts Joining Manning-Young?

Things don't get much bigger than a high-profile rivalry matchup this early in the season, especially under the primetime lights. That's exactly what is in store for the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) as they travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) on Sunday night. The winner will leave with a leg up on the rest of the NFC East, while the other will have to battle their way back into contention. These are the 12 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's massive 7:20 CT showdown on NBC.