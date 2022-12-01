Big Facts: Dak & Zeke Looking To Get INDY End Zone

In a heated battle for an NFC East division title and playoff positioning, the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) still have everything to play for. Technically, the team they'll face in Week 13, the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1), still do too. However, the Colts enter their battle with the Cowboys as a desperate team under a new head coach and looking to make a statement in primetime. Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 7:20pm CT kickoff on NBC.
