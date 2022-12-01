Big Facts: Dak & Zeke Looking To Get INDY End Zone

1 / 10

Giant Comeback

In Dallas' eight wins so far this season, they haven't had to play from behind very often. In fact, their largest comeback victories of the year each came against the Giants. In Week 3, the Cowboys trailed by seven with 28 seconds to play in the third and went on to win 23-16. Those seven points are the largest deficit Dallas has come back from this season. Second closest was the 13-7 deficit at halftime against the Giants in Week 12 before a 28-20 win on Thanksgiving.