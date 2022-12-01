Big Facts: Dak & Zeke Looking To Get INDY End Zone

Big Facts

In a heated battle for an NFC East division title and playoff positioning, the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) still have everything to play for. Technically, the team they'll face in Week 13, the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1), still do too. However, the Colts enter their battle with the Cowboys as a desperate team under a new head coach and looking to make a statement in primetime. Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 7:20pm CT kickoff on NBC.

In Dallas' eight wins so far this season, they haven't had to play from behind very often. In fact, their largest comeback victories of the year each came against the Giants. In Week 3, the Cowboys trailed by seven with 28 seconds to play in the third and went on to win 23-16. Those seven points are the largest deficit Dallas has come back from this season. Second closest was the 13-7 deficit at halftime against the Giants in Week 12 before a 28-20 win on Thanksgiving.
Giant Comeback

In Dallas' eight wins so far this season, they haven't had to play from behind very often. In fact, their largest comeback victories of the year each came against the Giants. In Week 3, the Cowboys trailed by seven with 28 seconds to play in the third and went on to win 23-16. Those seven points are the largest deficit Dallas has come back from this season. Second closest was the 13-7 deficit at halftime against the Giants in Week 12 before a 28-20 win on Thanksgiving.

Dallas is the only team in the NFL to not allow a first quarter touchdown this season. They have only conceded seven field goals in the opening frame for a total of 21 points. The fewest number of points scored against a single team in a quarter this season.
Forget a Fast Start

Dallas is the only team in the NFL to not allow a first quarter touchdown this season. They have only conceded seven field goals in the opening frame for a total of 21 points. The fewest number of points scored against a single team in a quarter this season.

Following the 28-20 Cowboys win on Thanksgiving, Dallas has now won all eight matchups against Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley has played more games against the Cowboys than any other franchise in his career but has not won a game he's played in despite running for nearly five yards per carry (4.88) and three touchdowns.
Bottled Up Barkley

Following the 28-20 Cowboys win on Thanksgiving, Dallas has now won all eight matchups against Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley has played more games against the Cowboys than any other franchise in his career but has not won a game he's played in despite running for nearly five yards per carry (4.88) and three touchdowns.

Entering Week 13, the Cowboys have tallied the most sacks by a defense in the NFL with 45.0. Led by Micah Parsons who currently sits second in the league with 12, and Dorance Armstrong who is not far behind with 8.0. They'll face the Indianapolis Colts who have allowed more sacks than any other team with 43.0 this season.
Moment of Opportunity?

Entering Week 13, the Cowboys have tallied the most sacks by a defense in the NFL with 45.0. Led by Micah Parsons who currently sits second in the league with 12, and Dorance Armstrong who is not far behind with 8.0. They'll face the Indianapolis Colts who have allowed more sacks than any other team with 43.0 this season.

The defense's 45.0 sacks through the first 11 games of the season are the most by a single defense at this point in the season over the last 20 years. The only team that had more was the 2014 Buffalo Bills who had 46 sacks after 11 games.
Sack Party Continues

The defense's 45.0 sacks through the first 11 games of the season are the most by a single defense at this point in the season over the last 20 years. The only team that had more was the 2014 Buffalo Bills who had 46 sacks after 11 games.

Dallas has not allowed a single sack of Dak Prescott in back-to-back games against Minnesota and New York. The last time the Cowboys did not allow a sack in two straight games was 2011 with Tony Romo behind center against Seattle and Buffalo in Week 9 and 10.
Capability for Escapability

Dallas has not allowed a single sack of Dak Prescott in back-to-back games against Minnesota and New York. The last time the Cowboys did not allow a sack in two straight games was 2011 with Tony Romo behind center against Seattle and Buffalo in Week 9 and 10.

The Indianapolis Colts are one of just four teams that Dak Prescott has never thrown a touchdown against. The Colts, Chargers, Jets, and of course the Cowboys are the only teams on this list. Additionally, Indianapolis is the only team (outside of the Cowboys) that has never surrendered a touchdown of any kind to either Prescott or Ezekiel Elliott.
Dak and Zeke Looking for a First

The Indianapolis Colts are one of just four teams that Dak Prescott has never thrown a touchdown against. The Colts, Chargers, Jets, and of course the Cowboys are the only teams on this list. Additionally, Indianapolis is the only team (outside of the Cowboys) that has never surrendered a touchdown of any kind to either Prescott or Ezekiel Elliott.

Since the beginning of the 2020 NFL season, only two players in the league have more than four rushing touchdowns from more than 40-yards out. One of those is Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (5), who led the league for most of that time. That was until Tony Pollard (5) matched his total with a 54-yard touchdown run against the Bears in Week 8.
Pollard Power Meets Terrific Taylor

Since the beginning of the 2020 NFL season, only two players in the league have more than four rushing touchdowns from more than 40-yards out. One of those is Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (5), who led the league for most of that time. That was until Tony Pollard (5) matched his total with a 54-yard touchdown run against the Bears in Week 8.

The Cowboys and Colts will battle it out on NBC's Sunday Night Football, and if this season is any indication, this could be a nailbiter. During the month of November, every Sunday Night Football broadcast (including Thanksgiving), resulted in a final score determined by seven points or less. In the 14 total NBC productions, eight games have been decided by a single possession, including the last five.
Waiting All Day for Sunday Night

The Cowboys and Colts will battle it out on NBC's Sunday Night Football, and if this season is any indication, this could be a nailbiter. During the month of November, every Sunday Night Football broadcast (including Thanksgiving), resulted in a final score determined by seven points or less. In the 14 total NBC productions, eight games have been decided by a single possession, including the last five.

Sunday's head coaching matchup features two head coaches with completely different resumes, but a common connection. Mike McCarthy has a chance to earn his 152nd career win, while Indianapolis head coach Jeff Saturday is looking for win number two after he was hired as the interim on November 7. Even though Saturday played most of his career with the Colts, he concluded his career in 2012 with a Pro Bowl season under Mike McCarthy in Green Bay.
Seeing Saturday on Sunday

Sunday's head coaching matchup features two head coaches with completely different resumes, but a common connection. Mike McCarthy has a chance to earn his 152nd career win, while Indianapolis head coach Jeff Saturday is looking for win number two after he was hired as the interim on November 7. Even though Saturday played most of his career with the Colts, he concluded his career in 2012 with a Pro Bowl season under Mike McCarthy in Green Bay.

