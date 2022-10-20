Big Facts: Dak Prescott’s Detroit Domination

There's no such thing as a week off in the NFL. Following their Week 6 loss, the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) now turn their attention to one of the highest-ranked offenses in the NFL so far, the Detroit Lions (1-4) in Week 7. Detroit enters well rested after their bye week, and in desperation mode following four early losses in the season. Here are the 12 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's Noon CT kickoff on CBS.
