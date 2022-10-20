Big Facts

Big Facts: Dak Prescott's Detroit Domination

Oct 20, 2022 at 06:30 PM
There's no such thing as a week off in the NFL. Following their Week 6 loss, the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) now turn their attention to one of the highest-ranked offenses in the NFL so far, the Detroit Lions (1-4) in Week 7. Detroit enters well rested after their bye week, and in desperation mode following four early losses in the season. Here are the 12 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's Noon CT kickoff on CBS.

Big Facts: Dak Prescott's Detroit Domination

Here are the 12 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's Noon CT kickoff on CBS.

Dak into the Mix?

It's a relatively small sample-size, but when Dak Prescott misses games in a season, he has yet to return with a win in his first outing. After missing 11 games in 2020 with the ankle injury, Dak returned for the 2021 opener in Tampa Bay, only to lose in a shootout. Then later that season, he missed one game with a calf injury and came back against Denver, another loss. Let's see if the third time is the charm for Prescott coming back to the field.

Dak's Detroit Domination

In three games against the Lions, Dak Prescott has a 126.4 QB rating, the highest for his career against any NFC opponent. The only team he's fared better against is the Ravens (127.2) but in just one game. But the Lions have struggled against Dak-led teams. Prescott is 3-0 against Detroit, with QB ratings of 116.6, 118.6 and 148.3. In all three wins, the Cowboys are averaging 34 points a game.

Polar-Opposite Opposition

Through Week 6, the Dallas defense has allowed the third fewest passing yards in the league with 1,101 net yards. That's the fewest surrendered by Dallas through six games since the 2003 season. A big reason for that success has been the pass rush that has tallied a league-high 24 sacks and 47 negative plays forced. Detroit, on the other hand, has the fewest negative plays as an offense with 20.

Double-Duty Returns

KaVontae Turpin has made a difference as both a punt returner and kick returner this year. Last week against the Eagles, Turpin's career-best 62-yard kickoff return helped the Cowboys get on the board and ignite a comeback. This year, Turpin is the only player in the NFL to rank in the Top 5 as both a punt returner (third, 12.2 avg.) and kickoff returner (fourth, 24.6).

Rushing to Lions History

Through their first five games, the Lions have managed the highest rushing average of any season in franchise history with 5.45 yards per carry. The combination of DeAndre Swift and Jamaal Williams has surpassed team once led by Barry Sanders and Billy Sims during the powerful running decade for Detroit in the 1980's.

Lions Outscoring Cowboys by 30

The Lions haven't scored a point since Oct. 2 – and yet they've still outscored the Cowboys by 30 points this year. Detroit is coming off a bye week and was shut out in the previous game against the Patriots. But in the first four games, they scored 140 points, but still had a 1-4 record. Losing 38-35 to the Eagles and 48-45 to the Seahawks is not on the offense. The Cowboys have scored just 110 points but have a 4-2 record over six games.

Cowboys Connections

Sunday will mark the first matchup of the 2022 season with both a head coach and coordinator born in the state of Texas. Head coach Dan Campbell was born in Clifton, Texas, a small town around 30 miles Northeast of Waco. He attended Glen Rose High School before making his way to Texas A&M. Additionally, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was born in the Houston suburb of Humble, Texas before also attending Texas A&M. Both spent time with the Cowboys during their playing careers as well, Campbell from 2003-05 and Glenn from 2005-06.

Under-the-Radar Reynolds?

While the Lions offense has multiple weapons on the outside that are having career seasons, Josh Reynolds has easily been the most consistent. He is one of three receivers in the NFL with an active streak of three-straight games with 80-yards or more. The other two receivers include All-Pros Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson.

12-0 with 15 or More

It's a stat that has mixed opinions throughout the Cowboys fanbase, but the fact remains that Dallas is 12-0 since the start of the 2021 season when Ezekiel Elliott receives 15-or-more carries. A big reason for that level of success circles around the usage of the rushing attack in games being played with a lead.

McCarthy's NFC North Run

Head coach Mike McCarthy has more wins over the Detroit Lions (18) than any other team in the NFL, except for the Chicago Bears (also 18). McCarthy spent 13 seasons in the NFC North with the Green Bay Packers and held an identical 18-7 record over the Lions and Bears. Sunday marks a four-game stretch of McCarthy facing his former division as Dallas faces Detroit, Chicago, Green Bay, and Minnesota over the next five weeks.

Megatron under the Jumbotron

The last time Detroit won in Dallas was on October 27, 2011, when Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson set a Lions franchise record with 329 receiving yards on 14 receptions (also tying a franchise-best mark). His performance that day at AT&T Stadium stands as the second-most receiving yards for a single-game in league history, only behind Flipper Anderson (336).

Advertising