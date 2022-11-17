Big Facts: Success Against the Skol

8 / 10

Vikings Connections

Two key contributors on the Cowboys defense once wore the Vikings' purple and yellow. Anthony Barr spent eight seasons with Minnesota and four of them ended in Pro Bowl selections. This season has been his first away from the franchise that drafted him with the ninth overall pick in 2014. Jayron Kearse was also drafted by the Vikings and spent four seasons with the team. This will be his third game against his former team including one while he was with Detroit and last year's with Dallas.