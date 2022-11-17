Big Facts: Success Against the Skol

While it's time to turn the page after a disappointing loss in Week 10, Week 11 doen't look much more inviting. This time, the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) will pack their bags and head North for the second-straight week to face the red-hot Minnesota Vikings (8-1). Dallas returns to U.S. Bank Stadium after having recent success in 2020 and 2021, while trying to get back on track for a stretch run in 2022. Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 3:25pm CT kickoff on CBS.
