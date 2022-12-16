Big Facts: Zeke’s Historic Streak & 16 Years Apart

6 / 10

Not-So-Frequent Flyers

Sunday marks Dallas' first regular season trip to Jacksonville since September of 2006 and only their second trip overall. The Cowboys and Jaguars normally meet once every four seasons and Dallas has hosted two of the last three meetings (2010 and 2018), while the other was in London, England (2014). Dallas also hosted the first three meetings between the two prior to their 2006 matchup, a 24-17 Jaguars win that has the Cowboys record in Jacksonville at 0-1.