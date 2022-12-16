Big Facts: Zeke’s Historic Streak & 16 Years Apart

Big Facts

Week 14 brought the scare of the season. Last Sunday the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) nearly saw their hopes for an NFC East crown and a first-round bye slip through their fingertips before a last-minute touchdown drive saved the day. It wasn't the anticipated road to get there, but Dallas still finished with the result they wanted in a 27-23 win.

However, Week 15 will present an even bigger challenge as the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) have won two of their last three and begun to see improvement from a young roster and first year head coach.

Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's Noon CT kickoff on FOX.

Start Fast, Finish Faster

The Cowboys are one of six teams this season to be unbeaten when leading at halftime. Dallas is 7-0 when holding a lead at the break but is only 3-3 when trailing at halftime. Two of those three wins have come over the last three weeks. Last week against the Texans (20-17) and Week 12 against the Giants (13-7).

Six for Six

Ezekiel Elliott became just the third player in Cowboys history to score a rushing touchdown in six straight games with his score on Sunday. It's the longest streak of his career as he joins Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett as the only two to ever do it. Only Smith has tallied a score in seven straight games.

21 Turning 100

Sunday's game in Jacksonville will be Elliott's 100th career game. He's only the ninth running back in franchise history to play in 100 games. Zeke currently ranks third in franchise history for scrimmage yards by a running back with 10,419, only behind Smith (20,174) and Dorsett (15,498). He is also third in total touchdowns (77).

Anti-Sacksonville

No team has tallied more games without allowing a sack than the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. So far, the Jaguars have six games without a sack, two more than the next best teams in San Francisco, Detroit, and Dallas. The Cowboys defense still leads the NFL in sacks per pass attempt (11.71%) but is coming off their first game of the season without registering a sack.

Pro Bowl Leighton?

With just one more tackle, Leighton Vander Esch will reach 100 on the season. It would mark the first 100-tackle season since his rookie campaign when he finished with a team-high 176. Vander Esch made his only Pro Bowl of his five-year career during his rookie year.

Not-So-Frequent Flyers

Sunday marks Dallas' first regular season trip to Jacksonville since September of 2006 and only their second trip overall. The Cowboys and Jaguars normally meet once every four seasons and Dallas has hosted two of the last three meetings (2010 and 2018), while the other was in London, England (2014). Dallas also hosted the first three meetings between the two prior to their 2006 matchup, a 24-17 Jaguars win that has the Cowboys record in Jacksonville at 0-1.

Spreading the Love

The Jaguars are one of just two teams in the NFL and the only AFC squad with three players over 50-plus receptions this season. Zay Jones has 68 grabs while Christian Kirk is one back with 67 and Evan Engram has 53. The only other team to have three players over the half-century mark is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Engram Again

Last week, Evan Engram broke the Jacksonville franchise record for receiving yards in a single game by a tight end. His 162 yards off 11 receptions was a career-high number and the second most by a tight end this season. Dallas meets Engram again for the first time since his departure from the Giants. In his career against the Cowboys, Engram has charted 48 receptions for 531 yards and 3 touchdowns over 10 games.

Balanced and Off-Balance

Dallas enters Week 15 of the season with a +131-point differential, the third highest in the NFL behind Philadelphia (+138) and Buffalo (+132). Oddly enough, the Jacksonville point differential is at an even zero as the Jags have allowed 294 points and scored 294 points in their 13 games this season.

Don't Doubt Diggs

Entering Week 15, Trevon Diggs is tied for third in the NFL with 13 total pass breakups this season. Only Sauce Gardner (16) and James Bradberry (14) have more. He's also taken a leap as a tackler with only two missed all season and a 4.2% missed tackle rate according to PFF, ranked third lowest in the league.

