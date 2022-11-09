Big Facts: Zeke and Pollard Completely Balanced

Big Facts

With the Bye Week in the rear-view mirror, the attention turns to a date with an old rival. In Week 10, the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) will travel up North to face the Green Bay Packers at historic Lambeau Field. It marks the return of former Packers' head coach Mike McCarthy to Green Bay where he spent 13 seasons with the Packers organization. Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 3:25pm CT kickoff on FOX.

Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 3:25pm CT kickoff on FOX.

Pollard and Zeke Symmetry The one-two punch in the Cowboys backfield has been impressive and balanced for the most part. Nothing more balanced than the fact that Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott each average the exact same rushing yards per game to this point in the season. Pollard's 506 yards in eight games gives him 63.3 yards per game, which equals out to Elliott's 443 yards in 7 games. Which results in 63.3 yards per game as well.
The one-two punch in the Cowboys backfield has been impressive and balanced for the most part. Nothing more balanced than the fact that Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott each average the exact same rushing yards per game to this point in the season. Pollard's 506 yards in eight games gives him 63.3 yards per game, which equals out to Elliott's 443 yards in 7 games. Which results in 63.3 yards per game as well.

Dak on the Road Sunday marks the first road start of the 2022 season for Dak Prescott, and his first since last season's regular season finale against Philadelphia. During his career, he holds a 24-18 record on the road and has tallied 12 game-winning drives in those games. A mark that are second-best for a quarterback away from home since 2016.
Sunday marks the first road start of the 2022 season for Dak Prescott, and his first since last season's regular season finale against Philadelphia. During his career, he holds a 24-18 record on the road and has tallied 12 game-winning drives in those games. A mark that are second-best for a quarterback away from home since 2016.

Rodgers' Dallas Dominance Throughout his career against the Cowboys, Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 11 touchdowns and just one interception in regular season matchups. Including the postseason, he's won nine of the last ten matchups with Dallas, including eliminating the 2014 and 2016 Cowboys teams from the playoffs.
Throughout his career against the Cowboys, Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 11 touchdowns and just one interception in regular season matchups. Including the postseason, he's won nine of the last ten matchups with Dallas, including eliminating the 2014 and 2016 Cowboys teams from the playoffs.

88 Five Away from 200 CeeDee Lamb needs five catches to hit the career milestone of 200 receptions. If he were to achieve the feat on Sunday, he'd be the fastest player in Cowboys history to reach the milestone, doing so in just 41 career games.
CeeDee Lamb needs five catches to hit the career milestone of 200 receptions. If he were to achieve the feat on Sunday, he'd be the fastest player in Cowboys history to reach the milestone, doing so in just 41 career games.

Milestone McCarthy With a win on Sunday, Mike McCarthy would notch his 150th regular season head coaching victory, which is 23rd-best all-time. He's currently tied with Hall of Famer Bill Cowher, who coached McCarthy's hometown Pittsburgh Steelers from 1992 to 2007. A win would also give McCarthy a win against every NFL franchise.
With a win on Sunday, Mike McCarthy would notch his 150th regular season head coaching victory, which is 23rd-best all-time. He's currently tied with Hall of Famer Bill Cowher, who coached McCarthy's hometown Pittsburgh Steelers from 1992 to 2007. A win would also give McCarthy a win against every NFL franchise.

Lafleur Loves Turnovers During the 58 games coached by Matt Lafleur in Green Bay, the Packers are 30-1 when winning the turnover battle. In those games, Green Bay has committed a turnover just 10 times while forcing 65 takeaways. A turnover margin of a whopping plus-55.
During the 58 games coached by Matt Lafleur in Green Bay, the Packers are 30-1 when winning the turnover battle. In those games, Green Bay has committed a turnover just 10 times while forcing 65 takeaways. A turnover margin of a whopping plus-55.

Bye the Record Book Dallas has a record of 24-10 following a regular season bye week, which joins Philadelphia and Denver as the most wins in the NFL since the week was instituted in 1990. Additionally, Dallas is 2-0 following a bye week under Mike McCarthy, who is 11-4 in such games all-time.
Dallas has a record of 24-10 following a regular season bye week, which joins Philadelphia and Denver as the most wins in the NFL since the week was instituted in 1990. Additionally, Dallas is 2-0 following a bye week under Mike McCarthy, who is 11-4 in such games all-time.

Jonesing for the Endzone Aaron Jones has rattled off 232 rushing yards and five touchdowns against the Cowboys in his two career games. Four of which came in one matchup back in 2019. His five rushing scores are the most by any Dallas opponent in the NFL since the start of 2017.
Aaron Jones has rattled off 232 rushing yards and five touchdowns against the Cowboys in his two career games. Four of which came in one matchup back in 2019. His five rushing scores are the most by any Dallas opponent in the NFL since the start of 2017.

Lovely Lambeau The Packers' home of Lambeau Field is the longest-tenured stadium in the league. 2022 marks the 66th season of football at Lambeau, that opened in 1957. Only Boston's Fenway Park (1912) and Chicago's Wrigley Field (1914) hold longer tenures in American professional sports. The largest football crowd in stadium history remains the Cowboys-Packers in 2014 with 79,704 in attendance.
The Packers' home of Lambeau Field is the longest-tenured stadium in the league. 2022 marks the 66th season of football at Lambeau, that opened in 1957. Only Boston's Fenway Park (1912) and Chicago's Wrigley Field (1914) hold longer tenures in American professional sports. The largest football crowd in stadium history remains the Cowboys-Packers in 2014 with 79,704 in attendance.

Red Zone, Green Flag This season, there has only been one team in the NFL to convert on points during each of their trips to the redzone, the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas has converted on 14 of their 22 total redzone trips with a touchdown. The other eight trips were solidified with three points from Brett Maher who enters Week 10 a perfect 8-of-8 from inside 40 yards.
This season, there has only been one team in the NFL to convert on points during each of their trips to the redzone, the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas has converted on 14 of their 22 total redzone trips with a touchdown. The other eight trips were solidified with three points from Brett Maher who enters Week 10 a perfect 8-of-8 from inside 40 yards.

