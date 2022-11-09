Big Facts: Zeke and Pollard Completely Balanced

1 / 10

Pollard and Zeke Symmetry

The one-two punch in the Cowboys backfield has been impressive and balanced for the most part. Nothing more balanced than the fact that Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott each average the exact same rushing yards per game to this point in the season. Pollard's 506 yards in eight games gives him 63.3 yards per game, which equals out to Elliott's 443 yards in 7 games. Which results in 63.3 yards per game as well.