Big Facts: Zeke and Pollard Completely Balanced

With the Bye Week in the rear-view mirror, the attention turns to a date with an old rival. In Week 10, the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) will travel up North to face the Green Bay Packers at historic Lambeau Field. It marks the return of former Packers' head coach Mike McCarthy to Green Bay where he spent 13 seasons with the Packers organization. Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 3:25pm CT kickoff on FOX.
