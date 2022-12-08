Big Facts: Sack Party & State Title Game

Big Facts

Week 13 saw the Dallas Cowboys take primetime by storm with a 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts. This week, the Cowboys (9-3) face a new type of challenge against a Houston Texans (1-10-1) bunch who are hungry to find another win. Can Dallas continue their winning ways and avoid a letdown in their hopes of winning the NFC East? Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's Noon CT kickoff on FOX.

DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Hook, Line, and Sinker In Sunday Night's win over Indianapolis, Malik Hooker registered an interception and a fumble recovery against his former team. He's the first Cowboys defender to achieve both feats in the same game since Dennis Thurman did so in 1983, and the fourth in franchise history to do so.
Hook, Line, and Sinker

In Sunday Night's win over Indianapolis, Malik Hooker registered an interception and a fumble recovery against his former team. He's the first Cowboys defender to achieve both feats in the same game since Dennis Thurman did so in 1983, and the fourth in franchise history to do so.

Dallas WOWboys Dallas hit the 50-point mark for the third time since the start of the 2021 season, the most in the NFL and equal to the rest of the league's total over that time. The 54-point outing against Indianapolis is the most by a team this season and the fifth-most in NFL history. Dallas is currently tops in the NFL for points per game since Dak Prescott's return from injury in Week 7 at 37.2.
Dallas WOWboys

Dallas hit the 50-point mark for the third time since the start of the 2021 season, the most in the NFL and equal to the rest of the league's total over that time. The 54-point outing against Indianapolis is the most by a team this season and the fifth-most in NFL history. Dallas is currently tops in the NFL for points per game since Dak Prescott's return from injury in Week 7 at 37.2.

Defense Turning into Offense Since the beginning of the 2020 season, the Cowboys have tallied 11 defensive touchdowns, the most in the NFL over the last three years. This season, Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and now Malik Hooker have found the endzone. All three on fumble recoveries and so far, no Cowboy has a pick six.
Defense Turning into Offense

Since the beginning of the 2020 season, the Cowboys have tallied 11 defensive touchdowns, the most in the NFL over the last three years. This season, Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and now Malik Hooker have found the endzone. All three on fumble recoveries and so far, no Cowboy has a pick six.

Not So Bland DaRon Bland became just the fifth Cowboys rookie over the last 35 seasons to record a multi-interception game with his two picks on Sunday. He joins Trevon Diggs (2020), Sean Lee (2010), Terence Newman (2003), and Derek Ross (2002) as the only ones to do it since 1987.
Not So Bland

DaRon Bland became just the fifth Cowboys rookie over the last 35 seasons to record a multi-interception game with his two picks on Sunday. He joins Trevon Diggs (2020), Sean Lee (2010), Terence Newman (2003), and Derek Ross (2002) as the only ones to do it since 1987.

Back to Double Figures With a win on Sunday, Dallas would be the third team in the NFL to reach 10 wins this season behind the Philadelphia Eagles (11) and the Minnesota Vikings (10). It would also mark the first back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 1995 and 1996.
Back to Double Figures

With a win on Sunday, Dallas would be the third team in the NFL to reach 10 wins this season behind the Philadelphia Eagles (11) and the Minnesota Vikings (10). It would also mark the first back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 1995 and 1996.

Not Just the Front Seven So far, safety Donovan Wilson has recorded 4.0 sacks this season, tied for the most by a defensive back with Derwin James this season. With one more, he would tie Bill Bates (5.0 in 1984) for the first most by a secondary defender over a single season in franchise history.
Not Just the Front Seven

So far, safety Donovan Wilson has recorded 4.0 sacks this season, tied for the most by a defensive back with Derwin James this season. With one more, he would tie Bill Bates (5.0 in 1984) for the first most by a secondary defender over a single season in franchise history.

Lone Star Showdown This week will be just sixth time the Cowboys and Texans have faced off, the fewest number of matchups with an opponent in franchise history. Dallas has won three of the five regular season matchups with each of the last two finishing in overtime. A 20-17 Dallas win in 2014 and a 19-16 Houston win in 2018. Dallas is 1-0 against Houston at AT&T Stadium.
Lone Star Showdown

This week will be just sixth time the Cowboys and Texans have faced off, the fewest number of matchups with an opponent in franchise history. Dallas has won three of the five regular season matchups with each of the last two finishing in overtime. A 20-17 Dallas win in 2014 and a 19-16 Houston win in 2018. Dallas is 1-0 against Houston at AT&T Stadium.

Spread it Out The Cowboys are currently 17-point favorites against the Texans this weekend, the largest point spread in an NFL game this season. Partial reasoning for the betting confidence is that Dallas leads the NFL with a +127-point differential. The next closest are the Bills at +124 and the Eagles with +112 entering Week 14.
Spread it Out

The Cowboys are currently 17-point favorites against the Texans this weekend, the largest point spread in an NFL game this season. Partial reasoning for the betting confidence is that Dallas leads the NFL with a +127-point differential. The next closest are the Bills at +124 and the Eagles with +112 entering Week 14.

Piercing Through Defenses Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce had totaled 34 broken tackles this season, the most by any player in the NFL this season. Additionally, his 861 rushing yards are the most by any player through their first 13 games in franchise history and most by any rookie in the league this season.
Piercing Through Defenses

Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce had totaled 34 broken tackles this season, the most by any player in the NFL this season. Additionally, his 861 rushing yards are the most by any player through their first 13 games in franchise history and most by any rookie in the league this season.

Kicking Down I-45 Both Cowboys specialists, Brett Maher and Bryan Anger, both played for the Houston Texans within the last three seasons. Maher spent part of 2020 with the Houston practice squad while Anger was the primary Texans punter for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, averaging 46.5 yards per punt.
Kicking Down I-45

Both Cowboys specialists, Brett Maher and Bryan Anger, both played for the Houston Texans within the last three seasons. Maher spent part of 2020 with the Houston practice squad while Anger was the primary Texans punter for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, averaging 46.5 yards per punt.

