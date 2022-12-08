Big Facts: Sack Party & State Title Game

Week 13 saw the Dallas Cowboys take primetime by storm with a 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts. This week, the Cowboys (9-3) face a new type of challenge against a Houston Texans (1-10-1) bunch who are hungry to find another win. Can Dallas continue their winning ways and avoid a letdown in their hopes of winning the NFC East? Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's Noon CT kickoff on FOX.
