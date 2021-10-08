Big Facts: The Parsons-Barkley Connection & More

Anytime the Cowboys (3-1) and the Giants (1-3) get together, the nation will be watching. That's no different this season for multiple reasons outside of just the rivalry that will have the attention of a Sunday afternoon crowd at AT&T Stadium.
Dak Prescott battles the same team, on the same week, in the same stadium one year following his season-ending injury in 2020. Jason Garrett makes his second trip back to Arlington as the offensive coordinator for the Giants and he has a bigger stable of weapons to work with. And will the Cowboys defense continue their impressive pace in search of their first 4-1 start since 2016.
Here is a dozen additional 'big facts' to keep in mind ahead of Sunday's matchup with New York at 3:25pm CT on FOX.
Anytime the Cowboys (3-1) and the Giants (1-3) get together, the nation will be watching. That's no different this season for multiple reasons outside of just the rivalry that will have the attention of a Sunday afternoon crowd at AT&T Stadium.