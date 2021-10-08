Big Facts

Presented by

Big Facts: The Parsons-Barkley Connection & More

Oct 08, 2021 at 06:30 PM
dal-hs.jpg
Youmans_Kyle-HS20
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
by DallasCowboys.comKyle Youmans & Nick Eatman
Big-Facts--The-Parsons-Barkley-Connection-&-More-hero

Anytime the Cowboys (3-1) and the Giants (1-3) get together, the nation will be watching. That's no different this season for multiple reasons outside of just the rivalry that will have the attention of a Sunday afternoon crowd at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Prescott battles the same team, on the same week, in the same stadium one year following his season-ending injury in 2020. Jason Garrett makes his second trip back to Arlington as the offensive coordinator for the Giants and he has a bigger stable of weapons to work with. And will the Cowboys defense continue their impressive pace in search of their first 4-1 start since 2016.

Here is a dozen additional 'big facts' to keep in mind ahead of Sunday's matchup with New York at 3:25pm CT on FOX.

Big Facts: The Parsons-Barkley Connection & More

Anytime the Cowboys (3-1) and the Giants (1-3) get together, the nation will be watching. That's no different this season for multiple reasons outside of just the rivalry that will have the attention of a Sunday afternoon crowd at AT&T Stadium.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Zeke running to victories The Week 4 win over the Panthers marked the eighth time that Ezekiel Elliott has tallied over 140 rushing yards in a single game. It was his first time hitting the milestone since 2018 and improved the Cowboys overall record to 8-0 when Elliott hits that rushing mark. Additionally, Dallas is a remarkable 16-1 when he runs for over 117 yards during his career.
1 / 12

Zeke running to victories

The Week 4 win over the Panthers marked the eighth time that Ezekiel Elliott has tallied over 140 rushing yards in a single game. It was his first time hitting the milestone since 2018 and improved the Cowboys overall record to 8-0 when Elliott hits that rushing mark. Additionally, Dallas is a remarkable 16-1 when he runs for over 117 yards during his career.

Dak in rare company through four games It has been an MVP-caliber start to the year for Dak Prescott. No stat shows the combination between production and efficiency than his touchdowns (10) and completion percentage (75.2%) through the first four games. Both are career highs for Prescott and he's just the fourth to achieve the combo since 1950, joining Tom Brady (2007), Peyton Manning (2013), and Russell Wilson (2020).
2 / 12

Dak in rare company through four games

It has been an MVP-caliber start to the year for Dak Prescott. No stat shows the combination between production and efficiency than his touchdowns (10) and completion percentage (75.2%) through the first four games. Both are career highs for Prescott and he's just the fourth to achieve the combo since 1950, joining Tom Brady (2007), Peyton Manning (2013), and Russell Wilson (2020).

Every Giants game is a revenge game In 2016, two of the three regular season losses came at the hands of the Giants as New York bottled up the rookie combo of Prescott and Elliott more than anyone else that season. Since then, Dallas has won seven-straight against New York where both 2016 draftees started, with the only loss since then was in the final game of the 2020 season that eliminated the Cowboys from playoff contention.
3 / 12

Every Giants game is a revenge game

In 2016, two of the three regular season losses came at the hands of the Giants as New York bottled up the rookie combo of Prescott and Elliott more than anyone else that season. Since then, Dallas has won seven-straight against New York where both 2016 draftees started, with the only loss since then was in the final game of the 2020 season that eliminated the Cowboys from playoff contention.

35 is the magic number Complementary football has been the story over the last few weeks. Dallas has been cohesive on both sides of the football, and it shows with 41 points against the Eagles in Week 3 and 36 points against a tough Carolina team last Sunday. Should the Cowboys hit 35 points against the Giants, it'll be the first three-game streak with 35-points or more since Week 14-17 of the 2014 season.
4 / 12

35 is the magic number

Complementary football has been the story over the last few weeks. Dallas has been cohesive on both sides of the football, and it shows with 41 points against the Eagles in Week 3 and 36 points against a tough Carolina team last Sunday. Should the Cowboys hit 35 points against the Giants, it'll be the first three-game streak with 35-points or more since Week 14-17 of the 2014 season.

'Danny Dimes' is not just a nickname Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is having a career-best start to the year. He has tallied his best yards per game, completion percentage, passer rating, and touchdown ratio since he entered the league. But one thing that has stayed consistent is the deep threat ability as all four of his touchdown passes have been thrown for 20-yards or more. He is also just one of three players with 1,000-plus passing yards and 150-plus rushing along with Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts.
5 / 12

'Danny Dimes' is not just a nickname

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is having a career-best start to the year. He has tallied his best yards per game, completion percentage, passer rating, and touchdown ratio since he entered the league. But one thing that has stayed consistent is the deep threat ability as all four of his touchdown passes have been thrown for 20-yards or more. He is also just one of three players with 1,000-plus passing yards and 150-plus rushing along with Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts.

Nittany Lions are always hungry Saquon Barkley and Micah Parsons have been close for a long time. How long? Well, the former Penn State star tailback hosted a 17-year-old Parsons on his recruiting visit to State College. Barkley's collegiate years ran from 2015-17 while Parsons played the following two seasons for the same program. The two have remained close since the initial connection, with Barkley even texting Parsons on his draft day. Sunday, the two will meet as enemies for the first time and it's safe to say there will be no sleepovers this week.
6 / 12

Nittany Lions are always hungry

Saquon Barkley and Micah Parsons have been close for a long time. How long? Well, the former Penn State star tailback hosted a 17-year-old Parsons on his recruiting visit to State College. Barkley's collegiate years ran from 2015-17 while Parsons played the following two seasons for the same program. The two have remained close since the initial connection, with Barkley even texting Parsons on his draft day. Sunday, the two will meet as enemies for the first time and it's safe to say there will be no sleepovers this week.

Flipping head coaches – Just four years ago, the Cowboys and Giants squared off with Jason Garrett as the head coach on one side, and Ben McAdoo leading the Giants on the other side. Now, they're both assistants on the opposite side as Garrett is NYG's offensive coordinator and McAdoo is an offensive consultant with the Cowboys.
7 / 12

Flipping head coaches – Just four years ago, the Cowboys and Giants squared off with Jason Garrett as the head coach on one side, and Ben McAdoo leading the Giants on the other side. Now, they're both assistants on the opposite side as Garrett is NYG's offensive coordinator and McAdoo is an offensive consultant with the Cowboys.

Garrett is 92 percent Dallas & NYG – Jason Garrett has been involved with 437 regular season games during his NFL life, whether it was his during his 11-year career as a player or coaching on the sidelines. But 405 of those games have seen with the Giants or Cowboys. Garrett played eight seasons in Dallas and then three with New York. After two seasons (32 games) as an assistant coach with the Dolphins under Nick Saban, Garrett has spent the rest of his coaching time with Dallas and the Giants.
8 / 12

Garrett is 92 percent Dallas & NYG – Jason Garrett has been involved with 437 regular season games during his NFL life, whether it was his during his 11-year career as a player or coaching on the sidelines. But 405 of those games have seen with the Giants or Cowboys. Garrett played eight seasons in Dallas and then three with New York. After two seasons (32 games) as an assistant coach with the Dolphins under Nick Saban, Garrett has spent the rest of his coaching time with Dallas and the Giants.

Giants have former 4 Cowboys assistants – Jason Garrett is one of four former Cowboys assistant coaches on the Giants staff. Along with the Giants' OC, they have Jerome Henderson, Derek Dooley and Freddie Kitchens – all of which served as assistant coaches with the Cowboys at one time.
9 / 12

Giants have former 4 Cowboys assistants – Jason Garrett is one of four former Cowboys assistant coaches on the Giants staff. Along with the Giants' OC, they have Jerome Henderson, Derek Dooley and Freddie Kitchens – all of which served as assistant coaches with the Cowboys at one time.

Rookie sack history – When Chauncey Golston and Osa Odighizuwa combined for a sack last week, followed by a sack from Micah Parsons, it marked three rookies getting involved in a sack in one game. It was the first time since 2005 when three Cowboys rookies all had part in a sack in a game, joining DeMarcus Ware, Chris Canty and Jay Ratliff.
10 / 12

Rookie sack history – When Chauncey Golston and Osa Odighizuwa combined for a sack last week, followed by a sack from Micah Parsons, it marked three rookies getting involved in a sack in one game. It was the first time since 2005 when three Cowboys rookies all had part in a sack in a game, joining DeMarcus Ware, Chris Canty and Jay Ratliff.

Zack Attack – In just three games played this season, Zack Martin has had the highest individual grade in the entire NFL twice. According to the analytical website – ProFootballFocus – Martin is playing at an All Pro level once again. Last week against the Panthers, Martin's grade of 95.8 topped all player as he helped the Cowboys run over the Panthers to 245 rushing yards.
11 / 12

Zack Attack – In just three games played this season, Zack Martin has had the highest individual grade in the entire NFL twice. According to the analytical website – ProFootballFocus – Martin is playing at an All Pro level once again. Last week against the Panthers, Martin's grade of 95.8 topped all player as he helped the Cowboys run over the Panthers to 245 rushing yards.

Jarwin is a Giant-Killer – Fresh off an 18-yard touchdown catch last week against the Panthers, Blake Jarwin did something rather rare for his career – he scored against someone other than the Giants. Five of his seven career touchdowns have occurred against NYG, including three in one game during the 2018 season finale – the first three of his career.
12 / 12

Jarwin is a Giant-Killer – Fresh off an 18-yard touchdown catch last week against the Panthers, Blake Jarwin did something rather rare for his career – he scored against someone other than the Giants. Five of his seven career touchdowns have occurred against NYG, including three in one game during the 2018 season finale – the first three of his career.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Big Facts: No Place Like Home For Amari Cooper

Since joining the Cowboys in 2018, Amari Cooper is the best receiver at home. Trevon Diggs has a chance for NFL history. Those are some of this week's Big Facts heading into Sunday's game.
news

Big Facts: Zeke the Best Prime-Time RB in 50 Years

What stat has Dak in the Mahomes/Brees category? Zeke is the best prime-time RB since 1970. Those are two of the Big Facts that highlight this week's matchup with the Eagles.
news

Big Facts: Cowboys Took Another WR Before Allen

Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert rank 1-2 in what NFL category? How Amari Cooper has played vs. Chargers. Check out these Big Facts!
news

Big Facts: 0-5 vs. Brady; But Perfect vs. SB Champs

The Cowboys have never beaten Tom Brady. But when it comes facing the champs in Week 1, the Cowboys haven't lost. So what gives? #BigFacts
news

Big Facts: Don, Roger, Danny, Troy, Tony, Dak, Andy

This week's Big Facts reveals how Andy Dalton hit a milestone that joins him right up there with the top six quarterbacks in franchise history.
news

Big Facts: Defense On Historic Pace; Dalton is 2-0

This week's Big Facts include a record the Cowboys are trying to avoid and Andy Dalton's perfect mark against the Eagles. 
news

Big Facts: Takeaway Total Doubled In Last 4 Weeks

Here are a dozen crucial facts to know ahead of Sunday's meeting with San Francisco at 12:00pm CT on CBS.
news

Big Facts: A Stat That Includes Amari, T.O. & Lamb

What category has Amari Cooper, Terrell Owens and CeeDee Lamb? Find out in this week's group of Big Facts.
news

Big Facts: Lamb Seeking First Catch vs. Washington

Here are a dozen crucial facts to know ahead of Thursday's matchup with Washington at 3:25pm CT on FOX.
news

Big Facts: D-Law Facing His Favorite Sack Target

Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Sunday's matchup with Minnesota at 3:25pm CT on CBS.
news

Big Facts: Only 2nd Time To Have 3 QBs in 3 Weeks

Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Sunday's matchup with Pittsburgh at 3:25pm CT on CBS.
Advertising