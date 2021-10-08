Big Facts: The Parsons-Barkley Connection & More

8 / 12

Garrett is 92 percent Dallas & NYG – Jason Garrett has been involved with 437 regular season games during his NFL life, whether it was his during his 11-year career as a player or coaching on the sidelines. But 405 of those games have seen with the Giants or Cowboys. Garrett played eight seasons in Dallas and then three with New York. After two seasons (32 games) as an assistant coach with the Dolphins under Nick Saban, Garrett has spent the rest of his coaching time with Dallas and the Giants.