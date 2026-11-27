The Cowboys now have an 11-day break between games ahead of their Week 13 matchup on the road against the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Over the extended week, Schottenheimer said special teams is one area the team will spend time on.

"Certainly, we need to find out some of the things on special teams," Schottenheimer said. "Just a couple of the big returns that got away from us. Some of those things. The blocked punt too was a big play in the game, so we'll spend quite a bit of time looking at that. Again, this is a chance for us to really look at all 12 games and kind of see where we are and take a very cumulative approach to this and get ready for these last five."

One of the changes the Cowboys have made this season is at defensive play-caller, with senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine taking over play-calling from defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Thursday's game was the second game that Pettine has called this season. What has he made about that change, and the dynamic between Parker and Pettine, through two games?

"Small sample size," Schottenheimer said. "Again, I thought the sacks have been really a positive thing. Where we got in trouble yesterday was the quarterback got out, we weren't able to keep Joe contained very well. And we, quite honestly, we had guys in position, in one-on-one ops down the field, their guys made the plays and we didn't. That's unfortunate. But again, I do think the communication like I said after the Titans game, it was very, very good between [Parker] and [Pettine], but at the end of the day, we've got to make those plays when given those ops in one-on-one situations."

Another situation that came into question was Dallas' decision to go for it on fourth-and-one with :55 seconds remaining. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was sacked on the play, and the Eagles were able to set up the game-winning field goal shortly thereafter.

"We saw it a little bit longer than fourth and long," Schottenheimer said of the play. "At the end of the day, I wanted the ball in Dak Prescott's hands. I will always want the ball in Dak Prescott's hands. Why? He's an elite football player that I have all the confidence in the world in."

Schottenheimer confirmed what Prescott said about the play last night, that Prescott made an adjustment before the snap based on something Prescott saw from the Eagles defense pre-snap. He added that he saw the same thing Prescott saw on the play, and Prescott adjusted the play to go from the left to the right side of the field.

"I had a concept to the left," Prescott said of the fourth down play last night. "They had an overhang on the line. I kind of switched the concept up to go to the right. And then with that, I didn't communicate it to everyone there. However, still had a chance really at the throw, just saw the DB was playing CeeDee pretty physical and then couldn't get off of that. Felt the pressure and took the sack and I can't do that. Most important part of the game."

When Schottenheimer was hired by the Cowboys, he said he wanted to create the strongest culture in professional sports. Even through the difficult times the Cowboys have had this season, including Thursday's loss, Schottenheimer says he still believes the culture he and his team have built.