ARLINGTON, Texas — After falling to 5-7 on the season following another collapse at AT&T Stadium, this time against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day, head coach Brian Schottenheimer is searching for answers as to why his team struggles to close out games.
"Yeah, we haven't been able to finish," he said following the 39-38 loss.
Joe Milton, the Cowboys' former backup quarterback became the third non-starter to march into Arlington and put up a big and/or career day — joining undrafted quarterback Jalon Daniels and Gardner Minshew in that regard.
Milton finished the contest with 331 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and a passer rating of 121.8. Despite the Cowboys getting five sacks on him, he rarely looked uncomfortable, escaping the pressure more often than not and, when he did, he let it fly downfield for explosive plays.
"I think that he extended plays really well," Schottenheimer said. "He can throw the ball really, really far and I thought he competed like crazy tonight and, unfortunately, we let him get out too much and didn't do a great job plastering and staying with the guys we needed to stay with. And that was a big part of it."
That said, he doesn't put any stock in it being a pattern with QB2's.
"I don't think it's got anything to do with that [playing backup quarterbacks]," he added. "The games] have been very different. Big plays are hurting us, certainly. And that's part of being able to put games away."
With only five games remaining in the season, and a growing list of severe, gut-wrenching losses on the 2026 resume, the Cowboys are running out of time to find answers. And there now comes the very real question of just how many times a fighter can get up from the mat after suffering haymaker after haymaker as Dallas is doing as of late.
"I mean, it's a gut check for sure," said Schottenheimer. "I told the guys that. It's division football. That's what we talked about in the locker room. Last year against these guys, we were down 21-0 and we fought back. And I think the other thing I told them is that all three phases had a chance to put this game away, and we didn't."
He went on to note how "disappointing" the loss to the Eagles is, but there won't be an entire overhaul of the process as there was on defense two weeks ago when defensive play-calling from Christian Parker to Mike Pettine who, as play-caller, is allowing an average of 34.5 points per game over his first two outings in his new role.
Additionally, the offense scored only 10 points in the second half against the Eagles, and special teams suffered a blocked punt that became an Eagles touchdown, and a missed 40-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey late in the contest.
"We'll go back to the drawing board, go back to the process, and trust the process," Schottenheimer said. "This was a short week. Again, there's things that we're going to draw from this in a positive way. The five sacks were positive, but we've got to get him down more. I thought, offensively, we moved the ball up and down the field in the first half, but not good enough in the second half; but the process doesn't change."
Up next? The defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks in Seattle, the road through Week 18 only getting more difficult by the week for a Cowboys team that, for a literal calendar year now, hasn't known what consistency feels like — a full 364 days removed from their last two-game win streak.
Views from the Dallas Cowboys 39-38 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.