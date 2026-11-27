"I don't think it's got anything to do with that [playing backup quarterbacks]," he added. "The games] have been very different. Big plays are hurting us, certainly. And that's part of being able to put games away."

With only five games remaining in the season, and a growing list of severe, gut-wrenching losses on the 2026 resume, the Cowboys are running out of time to find answers. And there now comes the very real question of just how many times a fighter can get up from the mat after suffering haymaker after haymaker as Dallas is doing as of late.

"I mean, it's a gut check for sure," said Schottenheimer. "I told the guys that. It's division football. That's what we talked about in the locker room. Last year against these guys, we were down 21-0 and we fought back. And I think the other thing I told them is that all three phases had a chance to put this game away, and we didn't."

He went on to note how "disappointing" the loss to the Eagles is, but there won't be an entire overhaul of the process as there was on defense two weeks ago when defensive play-calling from Christian Parker to Mike Pettine who, as play-caller, is allowing an average of 34.5 points per game over his first two outings in his new role.

Additionally, the offense scored only 10 points in the second half against the Eagles, and special teams suffered a blocked punt that became an Eagles touchdown, and a missed 40-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey late in the contest.

"We'll go back to the drawing board, go back to the process, and trust the process," Schottenheimer said. "This was a short week. Again, there's things that we're going to draw from this in a positive way. The five sacks were positive, but we've got to get him down more. I thought, offensively, we moved the ball up and down the field in the first half, but not good enough in the second half; but the process doesn't change."