ARLINGTON, Texas — Yet again, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a cataclysmic collapse at AT&T Stadium, this time losing 39-38 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day after leading 28-10 at halftime.
In the locker room, players were mostly at a loss for words and, at the podium, so was All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott.
"Yeah, it's pretty stunning," he said. "I said that about the Cardinals game, but this one takes the cake."
In their first November contest, they were forced to wear a 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals after having that game well in-hand as well; and they've bookended the month by permitting the Eagles to have their way in the second half as well.
They've not won back-to-back games since Nov. 27, 2025.
"We haven't done it, you know what I mean? So, we've gotta figure that out," said Prescott. " … Yeah, I mean, we can't [collapse like] that.You go and score 28 points in the first half, and only come up with 10 in the second half. Like I said, division games, you should expect this game to go down to the wire like that.
"We've got to get more points than we did, and we didn't."
The loss is accountable to the offense, true, but also to the defense and special teams — making it a failure on all fronts.
Brandon Aubrey's missed 40-yard field goal and Bryan Anger's blocked punt that was scooped and turned into a touchdown matter here as well, as does the fact the Eagles hadn't scored more than 24 points all season (only do that twice) but scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone on Thanksgiving Day also means the defense has a lot to answer for.
When Prescott was asked if he shares the sentiment of owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones in feeling "numb", he confessed this loss has definitely taken him to that emotion.
"Um, yeah, that's a good description for how I'm feeling," he said. "It's a good description for how I'm feeling right now, especially this soon after the game, and understanding the plays left out there, the plays could have made, should have made, and the mistakes we had."
The Cowboys now fall to 5-7 on the season, 2-5 at home, and with only five games to try and do something, anything, meaningful before the clock runs out on a wildly disappointing 2026 season.
"We'll take some time off this weekend, starting there. and get back to it with more urgency and better than ever individually, and collectively, to give it our best chance," Prescott said, before offering up his next comment.
Is this team capable of that?
"We'll see," he said.
Views from the Dallas Cowboys 39-38 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.