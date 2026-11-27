"We've got to get more points than we did, and we didn't."

The loss is accountable to the offense, true, but also to the defense and special teams — making it a failure on all fronts.

Brandon Aubrey's missed 40-yard field goal and Bryan Anger's blocked punt that was scooped and turned into a touchdown matter here as well, as does the fact the Eagles hadn't scored more than 24 points all season (only do that twice) but scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone on Thanksgiving Day also means the defense has a lot to answer for.

When Prescott was asked if he shares the sentiment of owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones in feeling "numb", he confessed this loss has definitely taken him to that emotion.

"Um, yeah, that's a good description for how I'm feeling," he said. "It's a good description for how I'm feeling right now, especially this soon after the game, and understanding the plays left out there, the plays could have made, should have made, and the mistakes we had."

The Cowboys now fall to 5-7 on the season, 2-5 at home, and with only five games to try and do something, anything, meaningful before the clock runs out on a wildly disappointing 2026 season.

"We'll take some time off this weekend, starting there. and get back to it with more urgency and better than ever individually, and collectively, to give it our best chance," Prescott said, before offering up his next comment.

Is this team capable of that?