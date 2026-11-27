When asked about head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Jones said he still believes that he's the coach that can get the Cowboys to the Super Bowl.

"I do. I do. But on the other hand, these are setbacks, and they're damning setbacks," Jones said. "There's no question about it. Especially when we feel like that we can look at parts of the game where it was ours to take and we didn't. And so when you look at every bit of it, then you have to question everything."

Jones was then asked what gives him the confidence that Schottenheimer is still the coach that can get Dallas back to the biggest stage in the NFL.

"Nothing we've seen out here tonight, but you've got to look at everything," Schottenheimer said. "That's certainly not the thought on my mind at this particular time. We've got several more games to go, and we've got to have our mind on that."

What is on Jones' mind is everything in the organization from top-down, and Jones believes that are multiple things that have caused the Cowboys to reach this point, as they head into the final five games of the season at 5-7.

"Certainly you look at all of it. Coaching, players, personnel, you look at everything," Jones said. "We've more than likely really given ourselves a tremendous uphill of our ambition of getting in the playoffs. More importantly, the way that we've lost these games from the way we've played in the second half in a lot of instances. So just the combination of things."

"And then of course we let a quarterback out there that we know very well, and he had an All-Pro performance out there against us, and we've done that against a lot of quarterbacks. You've got to put all that in the hopper, but this is disappointing, and you don't have to pick any one or two things. There were a handful of things out there that created the problems that we've got right here."