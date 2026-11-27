ARLINGTON, Texas – Through three quarters, the Cowboys had a 31-17 lead over the Eagles and were 15 minutes away from their first back-to-back wins of the season.
In the fourth quarter, the Eagles outscored Dallas 22 points to seven, scoring on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, a 15-yard Joe Milton rush, a 24-yard touchdown throw from Milton to Makai Lemon, and the game-winning 59-yard field goal from Jake Elliott as the Eagles defeated Dallas 39-38 on Thanksgiving. Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones was still digesting the loss as he met with reporters postgame.
"Still having to realize that we ended up on the bad end of that score," Jones said. "This locker room does. It's a bitter disappoint to have done some things early that we did, and then turn around in every phase of it, every phase. That's a part of a game like this. All three teams, ownership, coaching, everybody is responsible for what we saw at the end of that game."
The Cowboys have already made several changes, most recently making Mike Pettine the defensive play-caller in place of Christian Parker, who remains on staff as the defensive coordinator. With 11 days until Dallas' next game on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks, are other coaching changes on the table for the Cowboys?
"No, I wouldn't anticipate that," Jones said. "No. At this juncture, we can give ourselves a better chance to win these coming games and be competitive in my mind without coaching changes at this time…"
"I don't think that at this time, we just had a serious coaching change of duties, and so that's not the way that I'm going to approach these last games."
When asked about head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Jones said he still believes that he's the coach that can get the Cowboys to the Super Bowl.
"I do. I do. But on the other hand, these are setbacks, and they're damning setbacks," Jones said. "There's no question about it. Especially when we feel like that we can look at parts of the game where it was ours to take and we didn't. And so when you look at every bit of it, then you have to question everything."
Jones was then asked what gives him the confidence that Schottenheimer is still the coach that can get Dallas back to the biggest stage in the NFL.
"Nothing we've seen out here tonight, but you've got to look at everything," Schottenheimer said. "That's certainly not the thought on my mind at this particular time. We've got several more games to go, and we've got to have our mind on that."
What is on Jones' mind is everything in the organization from top-down, and Jones believes that are multiple things that have caused the Cowboys to reach this point, as they head into the final five games of the season at 5-7.
"Certainly you look at all of it. Coaching, players, personnel, you look at everything," Jones said. "We've more than likely really given ourselves a tremendous uphill of our ambition of getting in the playoffs. More importantly, the way that we've lost these games from the way we've played in the second half in a lot of instances. So just the combination of things."
"And then of course we let a quarterback out there that we know very well, and he had an All-Pro performance out there against us, and we've done that against a lot of quarterbacks. You've got to put all that in the hopper, but this is disappointing, and you don't have to pick any one or two things. There were a handful of things out there that created the problems that we've got right here."
For now, Jones and the Cowboys will once again look in the mirror to figure out how they can address the challenges facing this team with time running out in the regular season. Dallas has 11 days until their next game, which will come on the road against the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.
Views from the Dallas Cowboys 39-38 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.