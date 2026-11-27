"You'd bet on him making that 40 yarder. And that was a big play for us." Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said when asked about Aubrey's miss postgame.

On the missed field goal, the laces on the football were facing Aubrey, which appeared to have an impact on the trajectory of the ball off Aubrey's foot.

"I want to look at the operation, just overall," Schottenheimer said. "I want to see the film and see what happened there. But again, we believe in Brandon, just like we believe in all these guys."

Another crucial decision came late in the game as the Cowboys had the ball up by two with :55 seconds left. The Cowboys faced fourth and one at the Philadelphia 39-yard line. Schottenheimer elected to go for it instead of trying to pin the Eagles deep with a punt, and Dak Prescott was sacked for a nine-yard loss.

"Really felt good about the drive we had going and felt really good that we were going to put the game away there," Schottenheimer said of the decision. "And I wanted the ball in Dak's hands and unfortunately we weren't able to make it work."

Schottenheimer added he did not second guess himself in that situation because he trusted Prescott and the offense.

For Jones, that play was one of several miscues Dallas had over the course of the night.

"We really had a combination of things that we miscued on. That was one of them," Jones said. "Of course failure to take advantage of the turnover right at the end of the game. Missing a field goal. Getting the punt block, all those kinds of things. You just can't describe it in any other way. The second half of that ball game out there, we were just not good."