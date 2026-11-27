ARLINGTON, Texas – After the Cowboys' 39-38 loss to the Eagles on Sunday, coach Brian Schottenheimer said all three phases of the game had a hand in Dallas' Thanksgiving day loss.
For the third phase of the game on special teams, a majority of their errors came in the second half. The first was a blocked punt on Bryan Anger by Eagles DT Ty Robinson with 13:53 left in the fourth quarter, which was scooped up by Kenny Moore and returned for a touchdown to cut Dallas' lead to 31-24.
"The blocked punt was big, obviously," Schottenheimer said. "But like I said, we had a chance with the ball in our hand offensively to put the game away and we didn't. And all three phases had a hand in this one."
After a Dak Prescott rushing touchdown on the next drive that got the Cowboys back out to a 38-24 lead, Dallas' kickoff return unit gave up a 55-yard return to Britain Covey, getting Philadelphia to the Dallas 42-yard line.
Two catches from DeVonta Smith followed for gains of four and 23 yards. On the third play of the drive, Joe Milton ran for a 15-yard touchdown to make it a one-score game once more.
On the next Eagles drive, Cobie Durant picked off Joe Milton, the first interception by a Cowboys defensive back this season. The Cowboys led by eight with 7:05 left to play, and had the ball at the Eagles 48-yard line. Dallas made their way down to the Eagles' 22-yard line, where Brandon Aubrey set up for a 40-yard field goal. He missed wide left, his first miss from inside 40 yards of the season and sixth field goal miss of the year.
"You'd bet on him making that 40 yarder. And that was a big play for us." Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said when asked about Aubrey's miss postgame.
On the missed field goal, the laces on the football were facing Aubrey, which appeared to have an impact on the trajectory of the ball off Aubrey's foot.
"I want to look at the operation, just overall," Schottenheimer said. "I want to see the film and see what happened there. But again, we believe in Brandon, just like we believe in all these guys."
Another crucial decision came late in the game as the Cowboys had the ball up by two with :55 seconds left. The Cowboys faced fourth and one at the Philadelphia 39-yard line. Schottenheimer elected to go for it instead of trying to pin the Eagles deep with a punt, and Dak Prescott was sacked for a nine-yard loss.
"Really felt good about the drive we had going and felt really good that we were going to put the game away there," Schottenheimer said of the decision. "And I wanted the ball in Dak's hands and unfortunately we weren't able to make it work."
Schottenheimer added he did not second guess himself in that situation because he trusted Prescott and the offense.
For Jones, that play was one of several miscues Dallas had over the course of the night.
"We really had a combination of things that we miscued on. That was one of them," Jones said. "Of course failure to take advantage of the turnover right at the end of the game. Missing a field goal. Getting the punt block, all those kinds of things. You just can't describe it in any other way. The second half of that ball game out there, we were just not good."
Now, the Cowboys go back to work with a long break in between games, giving them extra time to diagnose how to fix some of their struggles with five games remaining in the regular season and a 5-7 record.
Views from the Dallas Cowboys 39-38 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.