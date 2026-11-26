ARLINGTON, Texas — All four of the teams in the NFC East took home a victory in Week 11, and that means the race for the division crown just got that much more intense. The Dallas Cowboys dismantled the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but they've also been unable to string together two consecutive wins, looking to end that on Thanksgiving.
In come the Philadelphia Eagles, who the Cowboys routed in Week 7. A sweep of the series would be the perfect medicine for either gaining on the New York Giants or, at minimum, guarantee Big Blue can't put more space in-between the two clubs in the standings.
Joe Milton returns to Dallas in surreal fashion, and against a defense looking to prove itself. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are staring down franchise records, which mean little if they don't come tied to a win.
Follow along for all the Cowboys highlights as they fight to take down the Eagles!
First Quarter
Javonte 👏🏾👏🏾— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
move the chains ...
Flournoy's block 🔥 https://t.co/jQuKXDtm4W— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
"the hell with that holding call, where's my CD Player?"— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
Dak to Lamb ... move the chains mayne
Javonte 🎶 👏🏾👏🏾— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
mm mm mm ... GET YOU SOME.
touchdown gives the #Cowboys a 7-0 lead over the Eagles after Aubrey's successful PAT.
Javonte Williams gets his 11th rushing touchdown of the season on third and goal from the one-yard line. Williams had seven carries for 35 yards and the score on Dallas' opening drive. Cowboys, 7-0 with 8:50 left in the 1st quarter.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 26, 2026
Dallas' first offensive drive:— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
11 plays, 77 yards, 6:10 TOP, TD
7-0, #Cowboys lead Eagles
great swarm by Jalen Thompson (ahhhh he's BACK)— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
QUINNEN WILLIAMS BLOWS UP THE PLAY ON 4TH-AND-1— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
MWAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA DEMONNNNNN
Quinnen Williams' hot streak continues. He tackles Saquon Barkley at the line of scrimmage on fourth and one and Dallas takes over at their own 37.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 26, 2026
the shutdown corner (JPJ) and the demon DT (Quinnen Williams) put an end to that Eagles drive in a big way.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
JPJ: stopped Saquon Barkley short of chains, stopped DeVonta Smith short of the chains
4th-and-1: Quinnen Williams finishes the meal.
superstars superstarring. #Cowboys
NOT THAT TIME THOOOOOO— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
GEORGE PICKENS THE EXTRATERRESTRIAL 😱
KAVONTAE TURPIN TUDDDDYYYYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/fq7Wa5HF3r— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
Back to back touchdown drives for the Cowboys offense. Dak Prescott rolls right and gets it to KaVontae Turpin, who gets lead blocks from CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to go up the sideline and find the end zone. Cowboys, 14-0 with :36 left in the 1st quarter.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 26, 2026
end Q1:— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
14-0, #Cowboys lead Eagles on a TD from Javonte Williams and KaVontae Turpin
Dallas' defensive highlights include Jalen Thompson, Joey Porter Jr. and Quinnen Williams.
special teams impact: Shavon Revel Jr.'s tackle that pinned the Eagles deep on their first drive
Second Quarter
James Houston (that's James Houston) pressures Joe Milton into bailing on 3rd-and-5 .. and Quinnen Williams pushes him out of bounds (it's credited as sack).— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
oh this is fun, isn't it? #Cowboys
Jalen Thompson with another impact play ... two in just over 15 mins of football.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
rust? i see none.
SACK— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
RASHAN GARY, HELLO THERE SIR.
3rd-and-6: incomplete to DeVonta Smith.#Cowboys defense shuts down another Eagles drive before they can get into the red zone.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
field goal is good.
14-3, Dallas leads Philadelphia with 8:09 remaining in Q2
defensive holding on Woolen is declined because Dak to CeeDee is too good.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
and then ... WE BELIEVE IN JAVONTE 🎶👏🏾👏🏾
TUDDY (his second of the game, averaging one per quarter now) #Cowboys
Second touchdown of the day for Javonte Williams, this one from 12 yards out. He's got 57 yards on 12 carries today, and gives Dallas a 21-3 lead with 5:09 to play in the first half.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 26, 2026
21-3, #Cowboys extend their lead on the Eagles with 5:09 remaining in the first half.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
as it stands, Dallas is on pace for its third consecutive 40-point game at AT&T Stadium — assuming they keep this up.
3 TDs in their first 4 possessions.
3rd-and-1: #Cowboys didn't get cute ... just handed it off to the hammer.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
Javonte 👏🏾👏🏾... move the chains.
DPI on Woolen interrupts his celebration against George Pickens ... and then Quinyon Mitchell gets called for DPI trying to defend CeeDee Lamb in the end zone (had an illegal contact earlier on the drive vs. 88).— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
they're fighting for their lives against the #Cowboys duo, and…
Javonte Williams has three touchdowns in the first half against the Eagles — 2 rushing, 1 receiving— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
28-10, #Cowboys handling the Eagles https://t.co/UxG3do7wQl
Javonte Williams has a hat trick in the first half. Gets the check down from Dak Prescott and scores from 12 yards out. Cowboys, 28-10 with four seconds left in the half.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 26, 2026
halftime:— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
28-10, #Cowboys mostly having their way with the Eagles in all three phases of the game
defense: lone Philly TD allowed was a 50-yard prayer by Joe Milton
offense: 3 TDs for Javonte Williams, four TDs in five possessions by Dak Prescott and Co.
standout stat for the #Cowboys offense: 6/7 on third down in the first half against the Eagles.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
standout stat for the defense: only 30 rushing yards allowed
on to the second half of #Thanksgiving2026 football.
Third Quarter
QUINNEN WILLIAMS + DONOVAN EZEIRUAKU— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
SACKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/MQM2SFjbQC
Rayne. Cedarian.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2026
move the damn chains ... 22 yahds
SACKKKKKK— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 27, 2026
SHEMAR + OTITOOOOOOO
Joe Milton tosses up another prayer ball but no dice.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 27, 2026
no call on Caleb Downs for DPI because, wait for it, he got his head around and was tracking the ball. 🙂
Camden Brown's first career NFL catch is a first down for the #Cowboys.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 27, 2026
Fourth Quarter
RAYNE DAKOTA PRESCOTT WITH THE JOHN ELWAY LEAP AND FLIP FOR THE TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/XPJmfggwFP— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 27, 2026
What a response from the Cowboys offense. Dallas marches down the field and the 33-year-old quarterback goes airborne and extends for a touchdown. Dallas extends the lead again, 38-24.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 27, 2026
SACK— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 27, 2026
DEMARVION OVERSHOWN RAHHHHHH
INTERCEPTIONNNNN— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 27, 2026
COBIE DURANNNTTTTTTTT