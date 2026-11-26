ARLINGTON, Texas — All four of the teams in the NFC East took home a victory in Week 11, and that means the race for the division crown just got that much more intense. The Dallas Cowboys dismantled the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but they've also been unable to string together two consecutive wins, looking to end that on Thanksgiving.

In come the Philadelphia Eagles, who the Cowboys routed in Week 7. A sweep of the series would be the perfect medicine for either gaining on the New York Giants or, at minimum, guarantee Big Blue can't put more space in-between the two clubs in the standings.

Joe Milton returns to Dallas in surreal fashion, and against a defense looking to prove itself. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are staring down franchise records, which mean little if they don't come tied to a win.