Pettine said that after the Cowboys' 46-40 Week 10 loss to the 49ers, where Dallas allowed 584 yards of offense, Schottenheimer spoke to him and Christian Parker about how to move forward. The decision was announced first to the coaching staff and team, and then Wednesday to the media.

"[Parker] and I spoke about it, but it's really since then been business as usual," Pettine said. "I think you see his character and how he's handled this with poise and professionalism. I had a ton of respect for him before, I have even more now. This is not an easy situation, but he knows as I know having been in the NFL, this is a tough sport for tough people. But it's something, you know, the bottom line is production on Sunday. That's been our focus since the move was made, and we've been joined at the hip putting a plan together and getting these guys ready to go."

When he arrived in Dallas, Pettine said that Parker was a close friend and somebody he cared about, a big reason why he answered the call to come and join the staff in order to assist him. Their relationship did not make him have to think about taking over as the play-caller, and if anything, strengthened it.

"I know having been in Schotty's chair before that he's got to make a tough decision," Pettine said. "When you're part of a team, it's a bottom-line business. So as difficult as it is to see a friend go through that and have this happen to them, clearly a step backwards, no. I just knew it wouldn't be that awkward or that difficult because of him and how he would handle it, and because of the strength of our relationship. Our relationship is way stronger, way more important than who's calling plays on Sunday."

In his weekly press conference on Thursday, Parker said it was "not an ideal situation" for him and called the decision a "significant" disappointment, and he even thought about not staying on the staff when the decision was made.

Despite the difficult circumstances, Pettine said Parker has handled the situation exactly like he thought he would.

"It was a tough stretch for him, but he, as I would've expected, handled it the way he would," Pettine said. "I think he said it best, it's only awkward if you make it. We're all going to face adversity, and unfortunately for him, it's in a very public way. I think he's handling it in a very graceful, classy way."

Parker is still the leader of the defense and has a large role in preparing throughout the week. The biggest change will be what and when Pettine decides to call on gamedays. Pettine there would be "subtle" changes, but ultimately "nothing major" in terms of overall philosophy.

"You have to affect the quarterback," Pettine said of his defensive approach. "This is a quarterback driven league. If you can't get that guy uncomfortable and get him into potentially making some mistakes, it's gonna be a long day. My focus as a coordinator has always been, how can we plant seeds of doubt in his head? Whether it's disguising coverage or whether it's sending one more guy than they can protect with at him knowing that he might have to take a hit."

Now six games in to being on staff, Pettine has a better understanding of the Cowboys' personnel on defense, which he says is a "big part" of impacting what he decides to call.

"I think that's part of the job of running a defense and calling a defense is maximizing where we have a potential mismatch, seeing if we can work that and use that to our advantage. And also if there's a potential weakness, having ways to protect that as well. So it's very important to know the roster, and hey, let's highlight what our can do and maybe stay away from some of the things we feel they can't."

As for his future, whether it be in the NFL or elsewhere, Pettine is unsure what happens beyond this season.

"I'll have to check with my wife on that one," Pettine said. "We're just going to take it week to week and see what plays out. But I love this. This is what I've done for a long time, and when you're back immersed in it – it's been a passion for a long time. Now that I'm back in it, like I said, I'm full speed ahead."

Both Pettine and Parker will be coaching on the sidelines, a change from Parker being on the field and Pettine serving as his eyes in the booth. Cowboys secondary coach Ryan Smith will now be the primary eyes in the booth for both Pettine and Parker on game day.

"I just think the ability to be a little bit more hands on, make adjustments in person," Pettine said of why he chose to be on the field. "It's difficult to kind of two over a headset or picking up that phone that nobody ever uses… you kind of lose a little bit, but I think we have some really good young coaches on the staff, so anything that I would have needed from that view that I'll get the best of both worlds, I'll get it from them."