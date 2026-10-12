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News - Regular Season | 2026

Cowboys add Mike Pettine to defensive coaching staff

Oct 12, 2026 at 03:40 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

10_12_ Mike Pettine

FRISCO, Texas — Brian Schottenheimer promised the Dallas Cowboys would look at everything following the loss to the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, and he kept his word, adding one of the most respected defensive minds to the coaching staff.

Mike Pettine has been added as senior defensive assistant — a former defensive coordinator of the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers, and he most recently worked with the Minnesota Vikings to help Brian Flores form one of the more formidable defenses in the league.

"Had a chance to work with Pettine for a number of years, along with the Jets, and he's gonna be here in a role to support everything that [Christian Parker] is leading and guiding, and we are really, really excited," Schottenheimer said on Monday. "They worked together in Green Bay, and this is actually something the C.P. and I talked about when we first hired him."

Schottenheimer then went into more detail about how much Parker was in on the decision to have such a respected, veteran defensive mind as another form of counsel in his first year as an NFL defensive coordinator.

"We actually had two names, but I'm not gonna tell you anything about [who else] we talked to in the beginning.  But, you know, those did not work out for different reasons. So we weren't gonna just add someone that didn't make sense. I think Pet's experience, not only in football, but as experience in this system, of what we do, is understanding of the 3-4 family.

"He has the awareness of some of our players — Kenny Clark, Rashawn Gary — he was a coordinator when C.P. was there, so I think it's just a great fit. And he's a guy that certainly brings a bunch of experience to the entire staff, myself included."

Pettine, 60, began his NFL coaching career at the turn of the century as a coaching assistant before moving to assistant defensive line coach and, ultimately, outside linebackers coach. He then went on to the aforementioned roles but also served as head coach of the Cleveland Browns at one point in his journey, opting to retire this past season from football.

He has chosen to return for the Cowboys, Schottenheimer and Parker, though.

"He's excited about it," Schottenheimer said. "I think he got his vacation out of the way, if you will. He just got back from Italy, and they're having grandbabies and things like that, but he should be in first thing tomorrow. He's an excellent football coach that is going to help us under the leadership of Christian Parker, and also has value for the entire staff.

"It is important it to have that sounding board of a veteran guy that has coached for a long time, been a coordinator, and understands all the machinations that they have to go through."

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