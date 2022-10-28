Cowboys-Bears: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

FRISCO, Texas — It appears Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears have figured a few things out, and right in time to visit a Dallas Cowboys defense that hasn't performed well against what the tourists from the Windy City bring to the battlefield.

Having used a dominant rushing attack - to the tune of 241 yards on the ground - to impose their will in a blowout victory over the New England Patriots in Week 7, the Bears are hoping to exploit the sole weakness of what is otherwise arguably the best defense in the NFL. The Cowboys, however, have something else in mind after trading for big-body run-stopper Johnathan Hankins.

Hankins was acquired to help stop all manner of rushing attack, and it sets the stage for what should be one of the more interesting matchups around this weekend.

After all, there is no shortage of storylines in this one: from former Cowboys linebackers coach Matt Eberflus facing off against Dak Prescott to Micah Parsons trying to hunt down Justin Fields, the latter two having a friendly connection off the field stemming from the Ohio State-Penn State rivalry that still burns hot in their blood.

It's a Week 8 clash you'll want to be front-and-center for, and below is everything you need to know to be locked in this Sunday.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 30

Sunday, Oct. 30 Time: Noon CT

Noon CT Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX 4 DFW (Local), FOX SPORTS (National)

FOX 4 DFW (Local), FOX SPORTS (National) Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (National): SiriusXM NFL

SiriusXM NFL Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales

Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez, Carlos Nava

There are still limited tickets available to attend the game in-person at AT&T Stadium

