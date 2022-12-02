Game Specs

Cowboys-Colts: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Dec 02, 2022 at 10:30 AM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Many are writing the Colts off ahead of their matchup against the Cowboys, but history has shown they have a chance to pull off the upset if Dallas doesn't take them seriously

FRISCO, Texas — Some are wondering if it might be a trap game when the Dallas Cowboys host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13. If it is, the Cowboys didn't get the memo — both Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons explaining this week that the team understands just how important every win is in a race for this year's NFC East crown and the top seed in the NFC still up for grabs.

For the Colts, the mission is simple: upset the heavily favored Cowboys to show they can still be competitive in a season that is spiraling out of control. They've seen teams like the Detroit Lions stall the Cowboys in the first half and are hoping to do the same, using All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and a potent defensive front as the driving force, to give themselves a chance in the second half.

But, quiet as it's kept, Dak Prescott remembers how the Colts shut him out completely in their previous meeting, and you can believe that's added motivation for an offense that's averaging more than 33 points per game since the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback returned under center.

Can the Colts shock the world on Sunday? Or will the Cowboys avoid playing down to an opponent's record by way of penalties and miscues??

Tune in and find out.

WHEN AND WHERE:

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 4
  • Time: 7:20 p.m. CT
  • Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

  • How to watch: NBC 5 DFW (Local), NBC Sports (National)
  • Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (National): SiriusXM NFL
  • Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

  • TV: MIke Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
  • Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales
  • Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez, Carlos Nava

There are still limited tickets available to attend the game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

With Spec's lower prices on a stadium-sized selection of world-class wines, spirits, ice-cold beers and gourmet foods you can streamline your pregame playbook to a one-stop shop for all your game day essentials!

As the Official Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, Spec's knows Texas football is serious business!

Find your local Spec's location here: https://specsonline.com/

