Cowboys-Titans: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The Titans are in a tailspin after losing six straight, but that makes them that much more dangerous, and the Cowboys know full well that anyone can can upset them — if allowed

FRISCO, Texas — It was a very happy holiday for the Dallas Cowboys, at the expense of the Philadelphia Eagles, the former handing the latter a 40-34 loss at AT&T Stadium on Christmas weekend to stay alive in the hunt for the NFC East and No. 1 seed in the NFC, even if it remains a bit of a long shot.

As for the Tennessee Titans, however, losing to the Houston Texans to earn a sixth-consecutive loss becomes a microcosm of just how far they've fallen since starting the season with a red-hot 7-2 record; and they've now lost starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill to injury along with their hold on the AFC South's top seat.

It'll go down to the wire in that division, between a tailspinning Titans club and the scorching-hot Jacksonville Jaguars — winners of three straight including an overtime KO punch against the aforementioned Cowboys in Week 15 — and Tennessee needs to stop the bleeding, pronto.

For the Cowboys, it's about understanding the only shot they have at stealing away the top spot in both the NFC East and the NFC is to win their final two games, and then get help elsewhere, so losing to the Titans isn't an option, so expect both clubs to leave it all on the table in Music City.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Thursday, Dec. 29

Thursday, Dec. 29 Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

7:15 p.m. CT Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, TN)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (National): SiriusXM NFL

SiriusXM NFL Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales

Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez, Carlos Nava

