Cowboys-Vikings: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The sky isn't falling in Dallas, but the Cowboys have the biggest test of the season coming when they face the 8-1 Vikings on the road, and with all eyes on the Dallas run defense

FRISCO, Texas — When you own the best pass rush in the league but also one of the worst run defenses, it's not difficult to predict where the opposition on any given week will attack you, and that means the Minnesota Vikings will try to replicate what the Green Bay Packers and others have done when the Dallas Cowboys roll into Minneapolis this weekend.

For a large part of this season, the Cowboys defense has carried them despite their struggles against the run, but the overtime loss at Lambeau - set up by a 207-yard rushing day that allowed Aaron Rodgers and Christian Watson to go thermonuclear - might be the event horizon.

Micah Parsons and Co. will now be faced with halting Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison because, if they can not, Kirk Cousins will use Justin Jefferson and the stable of offensive weapons (the likes of which Green Bay wish they had) to punish the Cowboys on chunk plays.

Can the Cowboys finally right the ship within their run defense to allow the pass rush the opportunity to shut down Cousins and Jefferson? Or will Cook and Mattison become the latest assailants to punch a hole through the heart of Dan Quinn's defense?

Below is everything you need to know to avoid getting your answers on Sunday.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 20

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: CBS 11 DFW (Local), CBS (National)

Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

Listen (National): SiriusXM NFL

Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Tony Romo, Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson

Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales

Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

