Cowboys-Eagles: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Dec 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Jalen Hurts may or may not take the field against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, but with plenty still on the line for both teams, expect it to be a back-alley holiday brawl

FRISCO, Texas — It's been pegged as the biggest game of the 2022 regular season, and while it's probably lost a bit of that luster with the Dallas Cowboys suffering a 40-34 overtime loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars — along with newly-revealed injury news surrounding Jalen Hurts — it's still a game that has the potential of determining how the two teams fall in the playoff seeding.

Both have already clinched a seat in the tournament, but the Cowboys could still track down the Eagles for the top seed in the division and conference if Dallas runs the table and Philly loses out and, with a shoulder strain threatening the availability of Hurts to end the regular season, anything can happen (even more so now, odds-wise).

Regardless of who takes the field for the Eagles on Christmas Eve, the Cowboys need another statement win (while trying to avoid a season sweep as well) and this will be their biggest and final shot at doing so before the postseason arrives, while the Eagles would love nothing more than to clinch the No. 1 seed on Saturday and celebrate all over the turf at AT&T Stadium.

Buckle up, folks.

It's still the biggest matchup of the season, so glue yourself to it this weekend.

WHEN AND WHERE:

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 24
  • Time: 3:25 p.m. CT
  • Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

  • How to watch: FOX 4 DFW (Local), FOX Sports (National)
  • Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (National): SiriusXM NFL
  • Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

  • TV: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
  • Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales
  • Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez, Carlos Nava

There are still limited tickets available to attend the game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

With Spec's lower prices on a stadium-sized selection of world-class wines, spirits, ice-cold beers and gourmet foods you can streamline your pregame playbook to a one-stop shop for all your game day essentials!

As the Official Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, Spec's knows Texas football is serious business!

Find your local Spec's location here: https://specsonline.com/

