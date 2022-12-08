Cowboys-Texans: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Two in-state rivals heading in wildly different directions could indicate a blowout to come for the Cowboys, but anybody can lose in the NFL, and the Texans want to serve that reminder

FRISCO, Texas — It's one of the more lopsided matchups you'll see in the NFL this season, and that's precisely why it might be dangerous. When the Dallas Cowboys take on the Houston Texans, they'll do so at home and as 17-point favorites against a 1-10-1 team that is aimed right at the top pick in the next draft.

But with absolutely nothing to lose on Sunday (not even draft-wise with the Chicago Bears having won two more games than them), the Texans could very well be looking for what would be the biggest feel-good moment of their otherwise loathsome season:

Defeating their in-state rival on their own field, dampening the chances of chasing down the Philadelphia Eagles in the process.

For the Cowboys, it'll be about keeping the same Mamba Mentality they displayed in their 54-19 dismemberment of the Indianapolis Colts, because there's no luxury to lose ground in the race for the NFC East crown and, potentially, the top seed in the entire conference (and the bye week that comes along with it).

Tune in to see if the Cowboys play with their food, or if they scrape the plate for a second week in a row.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 11

Sunday, Dec. 11 Time: Noon. CT

Noon. CT Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX 5 DFW (Local), FOX Sports (National)

FOX 5 DFW (Local), FOX Sports (National) Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (National): SiriusXM NFL

SiriusXM NFL Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales

Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez, Carlos Nava

