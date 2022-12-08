Game Specs

Presented by

Cowboys-Texans: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Dec 08, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Cowboys-Texans--How-to-Watch,-Listen,-Stream-hero

Two in-state rivals heading in wildly different directions could indicate a blowout to come for the Cowboys, but anybody can lose in the NFL, and the Texans want to serve that reminder

FRISCO, Texas — It's one of the more lopsided matchups you'll see in the NFL this season, and that's precisely why it might be dangerous. When the Dallas Cowboys take on the Houston Texans, they'll do so at home and as 17-point favorites against a 1-10-1 team that is aimed right at the top pick in the next draft.

But with absolutely nothing to lose on Sunday (not even draft-wise with the Chicago Bears having won two more games than them), the Texans could very well be looking for what would be the biggest feel-good moment of their otherwise loathsome season:

Defeating their in-state rival on their own field, dampening the chances of chasing down the Philadelphia Eagles in the process.

For the Cowboys, it'll be about keeping the same Mamba Mentality they displayed in their 54-19 dismemberment of the Indianapolis Colts, because there's no luxury to lose ground in the race for the NFC East crown and, potentially, the top seed in the entire conference (and the bye week that comes along with it).

Tune in to see if the Cowboys play with their food, or if they scrape the plate for a second week in a row.

WHEN AND WHERE:

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 11
  • Time: Noon. CT
  • Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

  • How to watch: FOX 5 DFW (Local), FOX Sports (National)
  • Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (National): SiriusXM NFL
  • Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

  • TV: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin
  • Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales
  • Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez, Carlos Nava

There are still limited tickets available to attend the game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

With Spec's lower prices on a stadium-sized selection of world-class wines, spirits, ice-cold beers and gourmet foods you can streamline your pregame playbook to a one-stop shop for all your game day essentials!

As the Official Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, Spec's knows Texas football is serious business!

Find your local Spec's location here: https://specsonline.com/

Related Content

news

Cowboys-Colts: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Can the Colts shock the world on Sunday? Or will the Cowboys avoid playing down to an opponent's record by way of penalties and miscues?? Tune in and find out.

news

Cowboys-Giants: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The Giants are hoping to avoid a season sweep against the Cowboys, but Dallas is riding high after obliterating the Vikings in Minnesota as the race for the NFC East throne heats up.

news

Cowboys-Vikings: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The sky isn't falling in Dallas, but the Cowboys have the biggest test of the season coming when they face the 8-1 Vikings on the road, and with all eyes on the Dallas run defense

news

Cowboys-Packers: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The Packers are reeling and desperately need to land a win to save their season, but the Cowboys are trying to keep gain ground in a wide-open NFC race.

news

Cowboys-Bears: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Nobody in Dallas is treating the the Bears as a trap game, considering what Justin Fields and Co. can do on the ground - but the Cowboys have a new addition to combat the threat.

news

Cowboys-Lions: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Some are labeling it a possible trap game for the Cowboys when the Lions visit in Week 7, but they can't afford to take.

news

Cowboys-Eagles: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

It's a clash of defensive titans atop the NFC East, and in primetime, in a matchup that could determine the division later on.

news

Cowboys-Rams: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

It's a pivotal NFC battle between a Cowboys team performing above expectation and a Rams team moving in the opposite direction - for now

news

Cowboys-Commanders: How to Watch, Listen

Cooper Rush is looking to make football history on Sunday, but the Commanders are starving to turn their season around

news

Cowboys-Giants: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The new-look Giants are looking to blast off to a 3-0 start this season, but the Cowboys have other things in mind after upsetting the Bengals in Week 2

news

Cowboys vs. Bengals: How To Watch, Listen, Stream

Both teams are looking to avoid the dreaded 0-2 start to the season, and here's how you can tune in and watch the Week 2 battle

Advertising