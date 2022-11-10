Cowboys-Packers: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The Packers are reeling and desperately need to land a win to save their season, but the Cowboys are trying to keep gain ground in a wide-open NFC race.

FRISCO, Texas — This might easily be the most-watched game of the entire weekend, and for good reason, seeing as it's Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers hosting Mike McCarthy in his first return to Lambeau Field since his departure as head coach in 2018. He's taking the Dallas Cowboys with him for his homecoming dance, a team that has their own set of reasons to try and hand Rodgers a loss.

The history between these two storied franchises stretches back to the legendary Ice Bowl all the way forward to the overturned Dez Bryant catch in the 2014 NFC Divisional Round - the latter having been orchestrated by a red flag tossed by, you guessed it, Mike McCarthy.

In 2022, however, the two teams are heading in wildly different directions, with the Packers reeling from a five-game losing streak and hoping to finally wake up offensively, but they'd have to do it against the best pass rush in the NFL on Sunday; but it's Rodgers at home, so throw all logic out of the window.

Can Dak Prescott outduel the future Hall of Famer and help McCarthy become homecoming king in Week 10? Or will Rodgers avoid becoming the latest victim of a visceral Cowboys defense to save Green Bay's season?

Below is everything you need to not miss a moment of the action.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 13

Sunday, Nov. 13 Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

3:25 p.m. CT Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX 4 DFW (Local), FOX SPORTS (National)

FOX 4 DFW (Local), FOX SPORTS (National) Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (National): SiriusXM NFL

SiriusXM NFL Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales

Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

