Cowboys-49ers: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Jan 20, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

It's a rematch of last year's NFC wild card matchup between two teams with a lot of history, stemming back to their rivalry days when they owned the conference; and the league

FRISCO, Texas — The gauntlet has been dropped on what the Dallas Cowboys hope will be their revenge tour in 2022. Hot off of the heels of crushing the illustrious Tom Brady beneath their boot and seeing Dak Prescott eviscerate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense with five touchdowns and no interceptions, they'll now face a familiar all-time foe in the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

In case you've been hiding under a rock somewhere, this is a rematch of last year's wild card, when the 49ers marched into AT&T Stadium and embarrassed the Cowboys in Dallas. This time, with the latter visiting the former in sunny California, the Cowboys are looking for payback.

It's a clash between two of the NFL's best defenses and two franchises whose disdain for each other stems back to the 1990s, when the dominance of both often led them to clash time and again in the postseason — each landing their share of killshots en route to hoisting Lombardi trophies.

But fast forward to 2022 and it's about the players who are on the field now, and the coaches leading them, in what could easily be the most physical and passionate game of the coming weekend.

WHEN AND WHERE:

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 22
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. CT
  • Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

  • How to watch: FOX 5 DFW (Local), FOX Sports (National)
  • Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (National): SiriusXM NFL
  • Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

  • TV:
  • Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales
  • Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez, Carlos Nava
  • Pregame Live: Nate Newton, Barry Church, Isiah Stanback, Kyle Youmans

