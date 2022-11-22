Cowboys-Giants: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

FRISCO, Texas — It was a statement victory for the Dallas Cowboys when they marched into U.S. Bank Stadium and throttled the Minnesota Vikings - then 8-1 and owners of a seven-game win streak - to the tune of a 40-3 final score. They won't have time to savor the victory, however, with the rival New York Giants set to visit on Thanksgiving Day in what should be a spicy NFC East matchup.

This time around, it's the Giants who are looking to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to the NFC North - a 31-18 thrashing at the hands of the Detroit Lions in Week 11 - and to regain their spot at No. 2 in the division.

The Cowboys marched into MetLife Stadium and defeated the Giants in Week 3, and as they try to sweep Big Blue for the fifth time in the last six seasons, they'll do so with Dak Prescott under center this time around; the two-time Pro Bowler having been absent due to injury in the first contest.

Prescott hasn't lost to the Giants since his rookie season in 2016 and wants to keep that streak alive.

The degree of difficulty for the Giants is high, but also for a Cowboys team still seeking consistency in stopping the run - another dance with Saquon Barkley looming. You won't want to miss this one, so below is everything you need to make sure you're dialed in at kickoff.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 24

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX 4 DFW (Local), FOX Sports (National)

Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

Listen (National): SiriusXM NFL

Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales

Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez, Carlos Nava

There are still limited tickets available to attend the game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

