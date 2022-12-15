Cowboys-Jaguars: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Having escaped a scare at the hands of the Texans, the Cowboys hope their lessons learned help them in their battle with against the much more dangerous Jaguars

FRISCO, Texas — Win and get in. That's the situation for the Dallas Cowboys this week, able to clinch a playoff seed for the second consecutive season if they're able to defeat the very-capable Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.

It took a 98-yard game-winning drive to defeat the one-win Houston Texans, and the Cowboys will soon discover how much better the Jaguars are than their AFC South counterparts — in large part due to what Doug Pedersen has been able to achieve with former first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

The two have combined to generate plenty of offense in recent weeks, winners of their last two outings (including a 36-point shelling of the Tennessee Titans in Week 14), and they'll square off against a Cowboys secondary that is without Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown; putting the onus on former second-round pick Kelvin Joseph to evolve expeditiously in December.

The two teams rarely meet, only seven times total, and while the Cowboys hold the slight edge (4-3), the Jaguars are looking to even the score and keep Dallas' playoff hopes on hold for at least one more week.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18

Sunday, Dec. 18 Time: Noon CT

Noon CT Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX 5 DFW (Local), FOX Sports (National)

FOX 5 DFW (Local), FOX Sports (National) Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (National): SiriusXM NFL

SiriusXM NFL Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olson, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olson, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales

Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

