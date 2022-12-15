Game Specs

Presented by

Cowboys-Jaguars: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Dec 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cowboys-Jaguars--How-to-Watch,-Listen,-Stream-hero

Having escaped a scare at the hands of the Texans, the Cowboys hope their lessons learned help them in their battle with against the much more dangerous Jaguars

FRISCO, Texas — Win and get in. That's the situation for the Dallas Cowboys this week, able to clinch a playoff seed for the second consecutive season if they're able to defeat the very-capable Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.

It took a 98-yard game-winning drive to defeat the one-win Houston Texans, and the Cowboys will soon discover how much better the Jaguars are than their AFC South counterparts — in large part due to what Doug Pedersen has been able to achieve with former first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

The two have combined to generate plenty of offense in recent weeks, winners of their last two outings (including a 36-point shelling of the Tennessee Titans in Week 14), and they'll square off against a Cowboys secondary that is without Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown; putting the onus on former second-round pick Kelvin Joseph to evolve expeditiously in December.

The two teams rarely meet, only seven times total, and while the Cowboys hold the slight edge (4-3), the Jaguars are looking to even the score and keep Dallas' playoff hopes on hold for at least one more week.

WHEN AND WHERE:

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 18
  • Time: Noon CT
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

  • How to watch: FOX 5 DFW (Local), FOX Sports (National)
  • Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (National): SiriusXM NFL
  • Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

  • TV: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olson, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
  • Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales
  • Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

There are still limited tickets available to attend the next game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

With Spec's lower prices on a stadium-sized selection of world-class wines, spirits, ice-cold beers and gourmet foods you can streamline your pregame playbook to a one-stop shop for all your game day essentials!

As the Official Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, Spec's knows Texas football is serious business!

Find your local Spec's location here: https://specsonline.com/

Related Content

news

Cowboys-Texans: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Two in-state rivals heading in wildly different directions could indicate a blowout to come for the Cowboys, but anybody can lose in the NFL, and the Texans want to serve that reminder

news

Cowboys-Colts: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Can the Colts shock the world on Sunday? Or will the Cowboys avoid playing down to an opponent's record by way of penalties and miscues?? Tune in and find out.

news

Cowboys-Giants: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The Giants are hoping to avoid a season sweep against the Cowboys, but Dallas is riding high after obliterating the Vikings in Minnesota as the race for the NFC East throne heats up.

news

Cowboys-Vikings: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The sky isn't falling in Dallas, but the Cowboys have the biggest test of the season coming when they face the 8-1 Vikings on the road, and with all eyes on the Dallas run defense

news

Cowboys-Packers: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The Packers are reeling and desperately need to land a win to save their season, but the Cowboys are trying to keep gain ground in a wide-open NFC race.

news

Cowboys-Bears: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Nobody in Dallas is treating the the Bears as a trap game, considering what Justin Fields and Co. can do on the ground - but the Cowboys have a new addition to combat the threat.

news

Cowboys-Lions: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Some are labeling it a possible trap game for the Cowboys when the Lions visit in Week 7, but they can't afford to take.

news

Cowboys-Eagles: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

It's a clash of defensive titans atop the NFC East, and in primetime, in a matchup that could determine the division later on.

news

Cowboys-Rams: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

It's a pivotal NFC battle between a Cowboys team performing above expectation and a Rams team moving in the opposite direction - for now

news

Cowboys-Commanders: How to Watch, Listen

Cooper Rush is looking to make football history on Sunday, but the Commanders are starving to turn their season around

news

Cowboys-Giants: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The new-look Giants are looking to blast off to a 3-0 start this season, but the Cowboys have other things in mind after upsetting the Bengals in Week 2

Advertising