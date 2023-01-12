Cowboys-Bucs: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Tom Brady has never lost to the Cowboys, and in a rematch of Week 1 with the season on the line, Dallas will try to bounce back from a poor showing in Week 18 to exorcise their demon

FRISCO, Texas — Tom Brady is in the NFL playoffs yet again, and despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers regressing at the start of the 2022 season before scratching and clawing their way to an 8-9 record and the NFC South crown. His next step is to try and take his career record against the Dallas Cowboys to 8-0 on Super Wild Card Weekend.

For the Cowboys, it's about avoiding another first-round exit and trying to use the embarrassing loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 18 as added motivation to show the world they're as special as they believe they are in 2022.

Nothing would make that point for them like eliminating Brady from the playoffs.

Can Dak Prescott get a handle on the giveaways and push the Buccaneers secondary to the breaking point? Or will Tom Brady find holes in the Cowboys secondary, a unit that is without Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown?? The answer to these questions will determine who goes fishing next Tuesday morning.

