Game Specs

Presented by

Cowboys-Bucs: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Jan 12, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cowboys-Bucs--How-to-Watch,-Listen,-Stream-hero

Tom Brady has never lost to the Cowboys, and in a rematch of Week 1 with the season on the line, Dallas will try to bounce back from a poor showing in Week 18 to exorcise their demon

FRISCO, Texas — Tom Brady is in the NFL playoffs yet again, and despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers regressing at the start of the 2022 season before scratching and clawing their way to an 8-9 record and the NFC South crown. His next step is to try and take his career record against the Dallas Cowboys to 8-0 on Super Wild Card Weekend.

For the Cowboys, it's about avoiding another first-round exit and trying to use the embarrassing loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 18 as added motivation to show the world they're as special as they believe they are in 2022.

Nothing would make that point for them like eliminating Brady from the playoffs.

Can Dak Prescott get a handle on the giveaways and push the Buccaneers secondary to the breaking point? Or will Tom Brady find holes in the Cowboys secondary, a unit that is without Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown?? The answer to these questions will determine who goes fishing next Tuesday morning.

WHEN AND WHERE:

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 16
  • Time: 7:15 p.m. CT
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

  • How to watch: ABC WFAA 8 (Local), ESPN/ESPN2 (National)
  • Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (National): SiriusXM NFL
  • Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

  • TV: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
  • Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales
  • Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez, Carlos Nava
  • Pregame Live: Nate Newton, Barry Church, Isiah Stanback, Kyle Youmans

There are still limited tickets available to attend the next home game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

With Spec's lower prices on a stadium-sized selection of world-class wines, spirits, ice-cold beers and gourmet foods you can streamline your pregame playbook to a one-stop shop for all your game day essentials!

As the Official Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, Spec's knows Texas football is serious business!

Find your local Spec's location here: https://specsonline.com/

Related Content

news

Cowboys-Commanders: How to Watch & Listen

There's still a lot on the line in Week 18 for the Cowboys, and the Commanders are hoping to play spoiler to what Dallas is trying to achieve at FedEx Stadium in the regular season finale.

news

Cowboys-Titans: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The Titans are in a tailspin after losing six straight, but that makes them that much more dangerous, and the Cowboys know full well that anyone can can upset them — if allowed.

news

Cowboys-Eagles: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Jalen Hurts may or may not take the field against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, but with plenty still on the line for both teams, expect it to be a back-alley holiday brawl

news

Cowboys-Jaguars: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Having escaped a scare at the hands of the Texans, the Cowboys hope their lessons learned help them in their battle with against the much more dangerous Jaguars.

news

Cowboys-Texans: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Two in-state rivals heading in wildly different directions could indicate a blowout to come for the Cowboys, but anybody can lose in the NFL, and the Texans want to serve that reminder

news

Cowboys-Colts: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Can the Colts shock the world on Sunday? Or will the Cowboys avoid playing down to an opponent's record by way of penalties and miscues?? Tune in and find out.

news

Cowboys-Giants: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The Giants are hoping to avoid a season sweep against the Cowboys, but Dallas is riding high after obliterating the Vikings in Minnesota as the race for the NFC East throne heats up.

news

Cowboys-Vikings: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The sky isn't falling in Dallas, but the Cowboys have the biggest test of the season coming when they face the 8-1 Vikings on the road, and with all eyes on the Dallas run defense

news

Cowboys-Packers: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The Packers are reeling and desperately need to land a win to save their season, but the Cowboys are trying to keep gain ground in a wide-open NFC race.

news

Cowboys-Bears: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Nobody in Dallas is treating the the Bears as a trap game, considering what Justin Fields and Co. can do on the ground - but the Cowboys have a new addition to combat the threat.

news

Cowboys-Lions: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Some are labeling it a possible trap game for the Cowboys when the Lions visit in Week 7, but they can't afford to take.

Advertising