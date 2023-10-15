Cowboys-Chargers: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

FRISCO, TX — Make no mistake about it, the Dallas Cowboys need a bounce back game in a major way when they take the field to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

It's another matchup where there is no shortage of storylines, but the biggest one is clearly the ability of the Cowboys' defense to show resilience after being battered, bloodied and beaten by the San Francisco 49ers — facing former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

On the offensive side of the ball, Dak Prescott and Co. are still looking to show explosiveness and an ability to score touchdowns in the red zone, and this week presents yet another great challenge to what they'll try to do.

Will head coach Mike McCarthy go deeper into the playbook to get guys like Brandin Cooks involved, and will CeeDee Lamb's frustration turn into another big game when the team needs it most? The Chargers are coming off of a bye week, rested and having had two weeks to plan for hosting the Cowboys, while the latter is anything but rested — though they are extremely motivated.

This should be a good one and, in one way or another, will tell a lot about the Cowboys.

