Cowboys-Rams: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Oct 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, TX — It's time to punch the clock yet again, Dallas Cowboys. The bye week was full of rest and recovery, both being much needed, and has led to an injury report on Wednesday that was anything but — with only safety Juanyeh Thomas listed, though as a full participant — putting them in a good space physically to host the talented Los Angeles Rams.

It's always the place to be when Aaron Donald and Micah Parsons are set to tee off, and the Rams are looking for payback after suffering a loss to the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium in 2022.

WHEN AND WHERE:

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 29
  • Time: 1 pm ET
  • Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

Additionally, with Matthew Stafford enjoying a stable of offensive weapons like Cooper Kupp, Tutu Atwell, Tyler Higbee and breakout rookie sensation Puka Nacua, the Cowboys' defense needs to understand the assignment.

It's certain to be one of the more entertaining matchups of Week 7, as Sean McVay's offense squares off against Dan Quinn's defense, and as Mike McCarthy looks to take another step toward helping Dak Prescott and the offense find its groove.

The Rams are trying to climb back to the .500 mark, but the Cowboys are trying to close the narrowing gap in their race for the NFC East crown and atop the NFC.

One of these teams will be tricked, and one will be treated on Sunday in Arlington.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

  • How to watch: FOX Sports (national), FOX 4 DFW (Local)
  • Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (National): Compass Media/Westwood One Radio
  • Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

PREGAME SHOW:

  • Cowboys Pregame Live: Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 11:00-Noon: Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church
  • 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)
  • 12:30-kickoff: Bryan Broaddus & Eric Chiofalo

BROADCAST CREW:

  • TV: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
  • Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Lisa Salters (sideline)
  • Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

POSTGAME SHOW:

  • Cowboys OT / Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 3:00 p.m.: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church
  • 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)
  • End of game – Bryan Broaddus & Zach Wolchuk

There are still limited tickets available to attend the next home game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

Advertising