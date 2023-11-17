Cowboys-Panthers: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Game Specs

FRISCO, TX — They don't meet often, and that should make things interesting when the Dallas Cowboys square off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, but that's not the only reason it will be, considering the direction both teams are currently heading.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have evolved this season into MVP candidates in their own right, and head coach Mike McCarthy as play-caller has found his legs in a major way, to the point where the Cowboys' offense has become as much of a runaway train as their defense has been in the Dan Quinn era.

Contrarily, things have devolved in Carolina to a 1-8 record, despite having the first-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft at quarterback, namely Heisman Award-winner Bryce Young.

WHEN AND WHERE:

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 19
  • Time: 1 pm ET
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

The Panthers' offense has left much to be desired in the air and on the ground, and for a myriad of reasons, but it's led to head coach Frank Reich taking over play-calling duties — effective this weekend against the Cowboys.

What might this mean for Young and Co.? There could be new wrinkles the Cowboys are forced to account for, and the Panthers' defense has quietly been more than solid in the secondary, now matched up against what is currently the best passing attack in the NFL.

It all makes for what might be a fairly spicy matchup if the Cowboys can't get off to a dominant start to establish themselves as the alpha team on Sunday.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

  • How to watch: FOX Sports (national), FOX 4 DFW (Local)
  • Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (National): Compass Media/Westwood One Radio
  • Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

PREGAME SHOW:

  • Cowboys Pregame Live: Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 11:00-Noon: Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church
  • 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)
  • 11:55 am-kickoff: Bryan Broaddus & Eric Chiofalo
  • BROADCAST CREW::
  • TV: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
  • Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Lisa Salters (sideline)
  • Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

POSTGAME SHOW:

  • Cowboys OT / Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 4:30 p.m.: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church
  • 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)
  • End of game – Bryan Broaddus & Zach Wolchuk

