Cowboys-Packers: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

FRISCO, Texas — There are levels to playoff matchups, and this one has all of them covered and then some. Mike McCarthy has been the brick wall run into by the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs in recent years, as leader of the Green Bay Packers, but this time he's the head coach and play caller of the very same Cowboys — with a chance to knock the Packers out of the postseason.

The two sides will square off for only the second time in McCarthy's tenure in Dallas, and this time with the season on the line, but without Aaron Rodgers on the other side of the ball.

It'll be Jordan Love taking the start, entering the battle having played quality football to end the regular season; though he'll face one of the most dominant (and in some categories, themost dominant) defense in the NFL.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, January 14

Sunday, January 14 Time : 4:30 pm ET

: 4:30 pm ET Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

Contrarily, the Packers' defense has been known to struggle both in run and pass defense, and Dak Prescott is having an MVP-caliber season that ties directly to CeeDee Lamb shattering several records in 2023.

Will Aaron Jones have another big day against the Cowboys, or will the return of Johnathan Hankins help keep him in a bottle? Will Micah Parsons and Co. use Jordan Love's inexperience against him, allowing the takeaway-prone secondary to eat hearty??

Will Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb take the Packers' defense to task???

So many questions, and every answer will be provided on Sunday.

Glue your eyes to a screen for this one.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX Sports (national), FOX 4 DFW (local)

FOX Sports (national), FOX 4 DFW (local) Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (Spanish) : KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth

: KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (National) : Compass Media/Westwood One Radio

: Compass Media/Westwood One Radio Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

PREGAME SHOW:

Cowboys Pregame Live : Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 2:20-4:20 pm CT: Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church

: Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 2:20-4:20 pm CT: Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)

1:55 pm-kickoff: Bryan Broaddus & Eric Chiofalo

BROADCAST CREW:

TV : Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline) Radio (English) : Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales (sideline)

: Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales (sideline) Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

POSTGAME SHOW:

Cowboys OT / Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire) , Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 8 p.m. CT: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church

, Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 8 p.m. CT: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)

End of game – Bryan Broaddus & Zach Wolchuk

There are still limited tickets available to attend the next home game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

With Spec's lower prices on a stadium-sized selection of world-class wines, spirits, ice-cold beers and gourmet foods you can streamline your pregame playbook to a one-stop shop for all your game day essentials!

As the Official Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, Spec's knows Texas football is serious business!