Cowboys-Dolphins: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

FRISCO, TX — There is no shortage of intrigue in the coming clash between the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins. These are two of the best teams in the league, with two of the best offenses as well, led by Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa, and defenses that aren't starved for star power to try and bottle up each opposing offense.

Toss in the fact the Cowboys are looking to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to the Dolphins' division rival last week, a loss that put Miami in position to need the win against the Cowboys as well to clinch the AFC East.

But the Cowboys can't afford another loss, especially as they hang on dearly to a chance at stealing away the NFC East from the Philadelphia Eagles and, possibly, a top seed in the NFC.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 24

Sunday, Dec. 24 Time : 4:25 pm ET

: 4:25 pm ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)

With so much on the line, it'll come down to who executes better, and that's something the Cowboys have had trouble with on the road.

They'll need to be virtually mistake-free against the high-powered Dolphins, but so will Tagovailoa and Co., because no defense in the league is as opportunistic as the one coached by Dan Quinn.

Don't miss a moment of this action, because it promises to be explosive.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX Sports (national), FOX 4 DFW (local)

FOX Sports (national), FOX 4 DFW (local) Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (Spanish) : KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth

: KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (National) : Compass Media/Westwood One Radio

: Compass Media/Westwood One Radio Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

PREGAME SHOW:

Cowboys Pregame Live : Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 2:20-3:20 pm CT: Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church

: Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 2:20-3:20 pm CT: Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)

1:55 pm-kickoff : Bryan Broaddus & Eric Chiofalo

: Bryan Broaddus & Eric Chiofalo BROADCAST CREW: :

: TV : Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline) Radio (English) : Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales (sideline)

: Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales (sideline) Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

POSTGAME SHOW:

Cowboys OT / Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire) , Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 8 p.m. CT: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church

, Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 8 p.m. CT: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)

End of game – Bryan Broaddus & Zach Wolchuk

There are still limited tickets available to attend the next home game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

