Game Specs

Presented by

Cowboys-Commanders: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Jan 05, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cowboys-Commanders--How-to-Watch,-Listen,-Stream-hero

FRISCO, Texas — The last time the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders squared off at FedEx Field, it was Week 18 of the 2022 season, and nothing went as planned for Mike McCarthy and Co. as they tried to sharpen themselves for the playoffs.

It was a 26-6 handling of the Cowboys by the Commanders, and it serves as a potent reminder that anything can happen in division matchups and, this time around, there's a hell of a lot more on the line for Dallas.

If they can move to 12-5 on the season by defeating Washington, they'll clinch the NFC East title for the second time in three years and, more importantly, the No. 2 seed along with potentially two (at minimum) home games in the tournament.

WHEN AND WHERE:

  • Date: Sunday, January 7
  • Time: 4:25 pm ET
  • Location: FedEx Field (Landover, MD)

Contrarily, the Commanders can clinch the No. 2-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if they lose this contest, but the players don't care anything about that. They'll play the Cowboys like it's the Super Bowl to make Dallas' path to returning to one that much more difficult, even if that does mean potentially helping the Philadelphia Eagles in the process.

It's NFC East drama at its finest, and there's nothing promised for the Cowboys except a fight by the Commanders, which makes it that much more important for Dallas to get off to a hot start and make Washington abandon its campaign early.

But, will it happen that way? Or will the Commanders send shockwaves throughout the entire NFC this weekend??

It's almost time to find out.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

  • How to watch: FOX Sports (national), FOX 4 DFW (local)
  • Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (National): Compass Media/Westwood One Radio
  • Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

PREGAME SHOW:

  • Cowboys Pregame Live: Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 2:20-4:20 pm CT: Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church
  • 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)
  • 1:55 pm-kickoff: Bryan Broaddus & Eric Chiofalo

BROADCAST CREW:

  • TV: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
  • Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales (sideline)
  • Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

POSTGAME SHOW:

  • Cowboys OT / Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 8 p.m. CT: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church
  • 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)
  • End of game – Bryan Broaddus & Zach Wolchuk

There are still limited tickets available to attend the next home game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

With Spec's lower prices on a stadium-sized selection of world-class wines, spirits, ice-cold beers and gourmet foods you can streamline your pregame playbook to a one-stop shop for all your game day essentials!

As the Official Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, Spec's knows Texas football is serious business!

Find your local Spec's location here: https://specsonline.com/

Related Content

news

Cowboys-Lions: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

It's a Saturday night bout that everyone will have their eyes on, and for a variety of reasons. The Lions are suddenly a high-powered group led by Dan Campbell and though they, like the Cowboys, have already clinched a playoff spot.
news

Cowboys-Dolphins: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

These are two of the best teams in the league, with two of the best offenses as well, led by Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa, and defenses that aren't starved for star power to try and bottle up each opposing offense.
news

Cowboys-Bills: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

It's not quite the Lombardi trophy being presented this weekend, but the victor takes a huge step toward the one that's up for grabs in Vegas come February.
news

Cowboys-Eagles: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

It's almost time to find out who wants it more, and who will begin the month of December as the best team in the NFC East.
news

Cowboys-Seahawks: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Both teams need the victory as they try to keep pace within their respective division and as they try to make waves in playoff seeding in the NFC, but only one can be victorious, and the other will be left licking their wounds.
news

Cowboys-Panthers: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Contrarily, things have devolved in Carolina to a 1-8 record, despite having the first-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft at quarterback, namely Heisman Award-winner Bryce Young.
news

Cowboys-Giants: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Still stinging a bit from the narrow loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys are looking for a bounceback game in Week 10, and that would be at the expense of the New York Giants — a rematch of the Week 1 blowout on the menu this weekend.
news

Cowboys-Eagles: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are standing at 7-1 on the season, but the Cowboys aren't far behind after a complete demolition of the Los Angeles Rams that landed them at 5-2 — a two-game win streak after an embarrassing loss in their first major test against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Cowboys-Rams: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

It's always the place to be when Aaron Donald and Micah Parsons are set to tee off, and the Rams are looking for payback after suffering a loss to the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium in 2022.
news

Cowboys-Chargers: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Make no mistake about it, the Dallas Cowboys need a bounce back game in a major way when they take the field to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.
news

Cowboys-49ers: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Dak Prescott and his offense is looking to finally show their explosiveness in Week 5, but they'll have to do it against a 49ers' defense that is not charitable.
Advertising