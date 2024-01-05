Cowboys-Commanders: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

FRISCO, Texas — The last time the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders squared off at FedEx Field, it was Week 18 of the 2022 season, and nothing went as planned for Mike McCarthy and Co. as they tried to sharpen themselves for the playoffs.

It was a 26-6 handling of the Cowboys by the Commanders, and it serves as a potent reminder that anything can happen in division matchups and, this time around, there's a hell of a lot more on the line for Dallas.

If they can move to 12-5 on the season by defeating Washington, they'll clinch the NFC East title for the second time in three years and, more importantly, the No. 2 seed along with potentially two (at minimum) home games in the tournament.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Time : 4:25 pm ET

: 4:25 pm ET Location: FedEx Field (Landover, MD)

Contrarily, the Commanders can clinch the No. 2-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if they lose this contest, but the players don't care anything about that. They'll play the Cowboys like it's the Super Bowl to make Dallas' path to returning to one that much more difficult, even if that does mean potentially helping the Philadelphia Eagles in the process.

It's NFC East drama at its finest, and there's nothing promised for the Cowboys except a fight by the Commanders, which makes it that much more important for Dallas to get off to a hot start and make Washington abandon its campaign early.

But, will it happen that way? Or will the Commanders send shockwaves throughout the entire NFC this weekend??

It's almost time to find out.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX Sports (national), FOX 4 DFW (local)

FOX Sports (national), FOX 4 DFW (local) Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (Spanish) : KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth

: KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (National) : Compass Media/Westwood One Radio

: Compass Media/Westwood One Radio Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

PREGAME SHOW:

Cowboys Pregame Live : Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 2:20-4:20 pm CT: Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church

: Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 2:20-4:20 pm CT: Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)

1:55 pm-kickoff: Bryan Broaddus & Eric Chiofalo

BROADCAST CREW:

TV : Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline) Radio (English) : Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales (sideline)

: Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales (sideline) Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

POSTGAME SHOW:

Cowboys OT / Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire) , Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 8 p.m. CT: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church

, Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 8 p.m. CT: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)

End of game – Bryan Broaddus & Zach Wolchuk

