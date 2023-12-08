Game Specs

Cowboys-Eagles: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Dec 08, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, TX — In the now immortalized words of Dak Prescott: "Here we goooooo!" It's the game many have been waiting weeks to get their eyes on, the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch that will have some very real ramifications tied to it in Week 14; and of course you'll want to know how to watch when things get underway.

Sitting at 9-3 on the season after rattling off four consecutive wins and having won six of their last seven contests, the Cowboys are primed to strike in the race for the NFC East lead and possibly more — aided by the Eagles' blowout loss last week to the 49ers that knocked them down a peg to a record of 10-2.

That puts everything on the table for the Cowboys, but the Eagles want to flip that table at AT&T Stadium.

WHEN AND WHERE:

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 10
  • Time: 8:20 pm ET
  • Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

Both Prescott and Jalen Hurts remain atop the MVP conversation along with Brock Purdy, but the former is looking to avenge the only loss the Cowboys have suffered since Week 5, when they visited Purdy and the 49ers. Meanwhile, Hurts is seeking a bounceback victory that would also thrust the Eagles into the driver's seat, yet again, in pursuit of the division crown.

Can the Cowboys protect their home field and stretch their win streak at AT&T Stadium to 15 games? Or will that come to a screeching halt at the hands of their bitter rivals??

It's almost time to find out who wants it more, and who will begin the month of December as the best team in the NFC East.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

  • How to watch: NBC Sports (national), NBC 5 DFW (local)
  • Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (National): Compass Media/Westwood One Radio
  • Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

PREGAME SHOW:

  • Cowboys Pregame Live: Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 7:20-8:20 pm CT: Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church
  • 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)
  • 1:55 am-kickoff: Bryan Broaddus & Eric Chiofalo

BROADCAST CREW:

  • TV: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (sideline)
  • Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scaless (sideline)
  • Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

POSTGAME SHOW:

  • Cowboys OT / Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 10:30 p.m. CT: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church
  • 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)
  • End of game – Bryan Broaddus & Zach Wolchuk

There are still limited tickets available to attend the next home game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

