Cowboys-Eagles: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

FRISCO, TX — In the infamous words of the late, great Heath Ledger as Joker: "And here … we … go." For the first time this season, the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in what will undoubtedly be the most-watched contest in the entire league this weekend, and one that will make a very real mark in the race for the NFC East.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are standing at 7-1 on the season, but the Cowboys aren't far behind after a complete demolition of the Los Angeles Rams that landed them at 5-2 — a two-game win streak after an embarrassing loss in their first major test against the San Francisco 49ers.

Now comes the midterm exam for both clubs.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Sunday, Nov. 5 Time : 3:25 pm ET

: 3:25 pm ET Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Dak Prescott and the offense has suddenly come alive in explosive fashion, thanks in large part to Prescott's mobility and the continued dominance of CeeDee Lamb — combined with Jake Ferguson and Brandin Cooks getting in on the action.

Defensively, they're still one of the best in the league and, quiet as it's kept, so is their special teams unit, even without the presence of its ace in C.J. Goodwin; as Brandon Aubrey looks to potentially set an NFL record at Lincoln Financial Field for most consecutive field goals made to begin a career.

It's going to take the Cowboys firing on all cylinders to take the Eagles down a notch, especially in hostile territory, and you wouldn't want to be anywhere but in front of a device to hear how it all shakes out on Sunday.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX Sports (national), FOX 4 DFW (Local)

FOX Sports (national), FOX 4 DFW (Local) Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (Spanish) : KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth

: KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (National) : Compass Media/Westwood One Radio

: Compass Media/Westwood One Radio Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

PREGAME SHOW:

Cowboys Pregame Live : Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 11:00-Noon: Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church

: Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 11:00-Noon: Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)

2:55 pm-kickoff: Bryan Broaddus & Eric Chiofalo

BROADCAST CREW::

TV : Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline) Radio (English) : Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Lisa Salters (sideline)

: Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Lisa Salters (sideline) Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

POSTGAME SHOW:

Cowboys OT / Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire) , Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 6:30 p.m.: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church

, Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 6:30 p.m.: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)

End of game – Bryan Broaddus & Zach Wolchuk

